BGIS 2024 Round 3 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

WSB Gaming earned first rank in Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 3 and amassed 54 points in its six games. New Version and Vista Esports grabbed second and third place with 51 and 50 points, respectively. These top three clubs also seized their spots in the fourth round. RTGxIND fell just one point short of reaching the next stage as it came in fourth with 49 points.

Akrobotz, Orangutan Gaming, and The Chosen 4 came in fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks with 47, 38, 38 points, respectively. ATL Esports ended up in eighth place with 34 points despite winning one match on Thursday. Karunaadu and Bot Army finished 12th and 13th with 27 and 24 points, respectively. Chenab Valley was in the last rank with 13 points.

Group 1 overview of BGIS 2024 Round 3 Day 1

Overall standings of Group 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match - Erangel

New Version took control of the first game and claimed a brilliant 23-point Chicken Dinner. RTGxIND and The Chosen were also phenomenal, scoring 17 and 10 points, respectively. WSB Gaming earned seven points, while Orangutan Gaming took only two points.

Match 2 - Miramar

WSB Gaming played its signature gameplay and achieved a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Akrobotz Esports captured 12 crucial points, while Orangutan Gaming added nine points to its account. Bot Army and Team Magic clinched eight points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

ATL Esports registered a 19-point victory in the third match of the BGIS Round 3. Orangutan Gaming looked to be in good form in the third battle and obtained 16 important points. Akrobotz accumulated 11 points, while Vista and New Version gained nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 4 - Miramar

RTGxIND won the fourth encounter with 21 points, thanks to Ralphie’s seven kills. 4 Horse Men achieved 13 crucial points, including seven kills. WSB and Orangutan Gaming failed to perform well, securing only three and one points, respectively.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Vasista Esports pulled off a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth game. United Soul posted 16 points on the board, while The Chosen and Akrobotz claimed 10 points each. Orangutan and New Version got eight points each there.

Match 6 - Erangel

WSB Gaming clinched its last encounter of the BGIS Round 3 with 18 points. 4 Horse Men obtained 12 points, while Vasista, ATL, and Karunaadu picked up 11 points each. Orangutan was eliminated with only two points in the crucial match.