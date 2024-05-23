BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 1 Group 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Prime Esports finished first in Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 4. The team clinched two matches and amassed 78 points, which included 52 eliminations. Zero Recoil came in second place with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit and Limra Esports were also phenomenal, grabbing third and fourth ranks with 49 and 47 points respectively. These four clubs advanced to the Semifinals Week 1.

The bottom 12 teams were relegated to the Wildcard Entry stage of the BGIS 2024. Team Forever was fifth in the chart with 46 points, while Medal and GodLike ranked sixth and seventh spots with 44 and 39 points respectively. These three experienced squads struggled a bit there.

TMG Gaming held the eighth spot with 36 points, followed by Raw Official and UP50 Esports. 7Shore and Galaxy Esports scored 20 and 17 points respectively. Vomex OMG was in the last position in this group with seven points.

Group 1 overview of BGIS 2024 Round 4

Overall points table of Group 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Prime Esports claimed a brilliant 22-point Chicken Dinner in the opener. GodLike Esports and Team Forever also started well and managed 14 and 13 points respectively. Jonathan from GodLike was the top individual player with six kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

TMG Gaming pulled off a 22-point victory in their second encounter of the BGIS Round 4. Team UP50 added 11 points to their name, while 7Shore and Team Forever clinched 10 points each there. GodLike earned eight points, while 8Bit gained seven points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Zero Recoil registered an impressive 14-point Chicken Dinner. Team Limra also played well and grabbed 12 important points. Forever and Medal accumulated nine and eight points respectively.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team 8Bit bounced back in the fourth game, securing an 18-point victory. Prime Esports showcased an aggressive approach and gained 19 points. RAW Official and GodLike earned 13 and eight points respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Prime Esports obtained their second Chicken Dinner with 31 points. Medal Esports and 8Bit also did their job well and took 14 and 12 points respectively. GodLike was eliminated earlier without any points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Limra secured a convincing 21-point win in their last game of the BGIS Round 4. RIP Mizo claimed 16 points, while Medal and Zero Recoil gained 11 points each. Forever and GodLike got nine and seven points respectively.