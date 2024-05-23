BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The opening day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 3 is scheduled on May 23. Group 1 of this stage will play their six crucial matches. The top four teams from the overall points table will progress to the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 teams of the group will move to the Wildcard Entry. Some top-tier squads like GodLike, Medal, and Team Forever have been featured in this group.

The fourth round has a total of four groups, each consisting of 16 teams. The top 48 teams from Round 3 and the top 16 from the Grind event have earned their spots in this stage. A number of experienced BGMI teams will be seen contesting in this phase.

Group 1 teams of BGIS Round 4

Prime Esports Team ZR RAW Esports 7S Esports Galaxy Esports Team VMEX Team 8Bit DCNT Esports Team Limra NEWV TMG Medal Esports Team Forever RIPM UP50 Esports GodLike Esports

Schedule and where to watch

The opening encounter is set in the beloved Erangel map, while the second and third battles are scheduled in the Sanhok and Miramar maps, respectively. The fourth, fifth, and sixth games will be in the Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel maps respectively. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast all these matches from 2:53 pm onwards.

Here is the map order for Group 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 2:53 pm IST

- Erangel - 2:53 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 3:35 pm IST

- Miramar - 3:35 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST Match 4 - Miramar - 5:00 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:00 pm IST Match 5 - Sanhok - 5:42 pm IST

- Sanhok - 5:42 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:23 pm IST

Team Forever, led by Owais, was the second-best performing lineup in the Grind competition. The club was remarkable throughout the contest and will now aim to display the same level of performance in the fourth round of the BGIS 2024.

GodLike Esports also had a strong run in the Grind as the Jelly-led brigade acquired sixth position to their name. The fan-favorite club recently added Simp and Admino to their crew. The seasoned lineup will strive to start thier BGIS campaign on a positive note on Thursday.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, was impressive in the third round. The team will try to finish in the top four of the overall ranking and qualify for the semifinals. Team 8Bit and TMG also had fantastic runs in the previous phase and will be strong contenders to watch out for.