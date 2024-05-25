BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 3: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Inferno Squad came out on top in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024 Round 4. They accumulated 58 points, 32 frags, and two Chicken Dinners in their six matches on Saturday, May 25. Team Insane and Team XSpark ranked second and third, with 54 and 51 points respectively. Hyderabad Hydras was fourth with 47 points. These top four have secured their spots in the semifinals.

ESCN Esports, who had a surprise run in the Grind, finished fifth with 45 points. K9 Squad, GlitchxReborn, and Jux acquired the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, with 36, 33, and 31 points respectively. Popular clubs Gujarat Tigers, Carnival Gaming and Entity scored 30, 26, and 20 points, respectively. The bottom 12 teams of Group 3 will play in the Wildcard Entry phase.

BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 3 overview

Group 3 overall points table (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Insane showcased brilliant gameplay in the last few zones of the opener and grabbed a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark too played well and secured 12 crucial points. JUX Esports clinched 10 points, including seven kills, while Carnival and Entity took eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

NinjaJod’s outstanding performances helped Team XSpark secure a 17-point victory in the second game. Ghuso Esports clinched 14 points thanks to Asish’s seven’s kills, while GlitchxReborn and Team Insane earned 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Inferno Squad was impressive in the third encounter, capturing a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Zin and Omega secured seven and four kills, respectively. Team Insane and XSpark yet again played well and added 12 and 10 points to their respective totals.

Match 4 - Vikendi

JUX Esports managed a 16-point Chicken Dinner in their fourth game of the BGIS Round 4. Gujarat Tigers delivered an excellent performance to claim 18 points, including 12 kills. Their members Apollo and ClutchGod clinched six and four frags, respectively. Seven Hours grabbed 14 points.

Match 5 - Miramar

ESCN Esports won the fifth battle with 22 points. Hyderabad Hydras and LOC Esports were also excellent, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Team Insane got eight points, while Carnival obtained only five points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Inferno Squad captured their second Chicken Dinner with 20 points. K9 Squad played aggressively and accumulated 19 points, including 13 frags. Hyderabad Hydras gained 12 points, while XSpark and Seven Hours took eight points each in their last match of the BGIS Round 4.