BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 4: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified May 26, 2024 14:08 IST
Day 4 of BGIS Round 4 is set on May 26 (Image via BGMI)
Day 4 of BGIS Round 4 is set on May 26 (Image via BGMI)

The fourth and final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 4 is set to take place on May 26. The 16 participants in Group 4 will battle against each other in six matches. Several fan-favorite clubs like Revenant, Soul, Global Esports, and others will be seen competing for the four slots in the Semifinals. They will meet many rising squads like Inertia and RNB in this group.

The fifth to 16th ranked teams from the overall scoreboard of Group 4 will be seeded in the Wildcard Entry stage. Three groups have already competed in their fourth-round matches.

Group 4 teams of BGIS 2024 Round 4

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. HAIL
  3. THW Esports
  4. RVNC
  5. RF Esports
  6. Team Tamilas
  7. MOGO Esports
  8. RNB
  9. WSB Gaming
  10. Inertia Esports
  11. Vasista Esports
  12. TCW
  13. Revenant Esports
  14. Cratic Esports
  15. Global Esports
  16. Team Soul

Map schedule and where to watch

Krafton will host the first match of Group 4 on the Erangel map, while the second game will take place on the Miramar map. The third, fourth, and fifth clashes will be played in the Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar maps respectively. The last encounter of the BGIS Round 4 will be hosted on the Erangel map. You can catch it live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:53 pm IST.

youtube-cover

Here is the schedule for Day 4;

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 2:53 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 3:35 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - 5:00 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 5:42 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - 6:23 pm IST

Revenant Esports was the best-performing lineup in the Grind event, which took place in April. The Sensei-led squad had played aggressively there and was the only team to amass more than 100 points in six games there.

Team Soul, led by BGMI pro, Manya, was second in the Grind and has directly been seeded in the fourth round. The top-tier lineup will be hoping for a powerful start to their BGIS 2024 campaign. Global Esports, led by Mavi, was also phenomenal there and will start their run today.

MOGO Esports recently entered the BGMI scene by signing former players from Gods Reign. The Destro-led lineup was seen in their ideal form during the third round. WSB and THW also had a stunning run in the previous stage.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी