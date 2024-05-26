BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 4: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth and final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 4 is set to take place on May 26. The 16 participants in Group 4 will battle against each other in six matches. Several fan-favorite clubs like Revenant, Soul, Global Esports, and others will be seen competing for the four slots in the Semifinals. They will meet many rising squads like Inertia and RNB in this group.

The fifth to 16th ranked teams from the overall scoreboard of Group 4 will be seeded in the Wildcard Entry stage. Three groups have already competed in their fourth-round matches.

Group 4 teams of BGIS 2024 Round 4

Reckoning Esports HAIL THW Esports RVNC RF Esports Team Tamilas MOGO Esports RNB WSB Gaming Inertia Esports Vasista Esports TCW Revenant Esports Cratic Esports Global Esports Team Soul

Map schedule and where to watch

Krafton will host the first match of Group 4 on the Erangel map, while the second game will take place on the Miramar map. The third, fourth, and fifth clashes will be played in the Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar maps respectively. The last encounter of the BGIS Round 4 will be hosted on the Erangel map. You can catch it live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:53 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 4;

Match 1 - Erangel - 2:53 pm IST

- Erangel - 2:53 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 3:35 pm IST

- Miramar - 3:35 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST Match 4 - Vikendi - 5:00 pm IST

- Vikendi - 5:00 pm IST Match 5 - Miramar - 5:42 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:42 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:23 pm IST

Revenant Esports was the best-performing lineup in the Grind event, which took place in April. The Sensei-led squad had played aggressively there and was the only team to amass more than 100 points in six games there.

Team Soul, led by BGMI pro, Manya, was second in the Grind and has directly been seeded in the fourth round. The top-tier lineup will be hoping for a powerful start to their BGIS 2024 campaign. Global Esports, led by Mavi, was also phenomenal there and will start their run today.

MOGO Esports recently entered the BGMI scene by signing former players from Gods Reign. The Destro-led lineup was seen in their ideal form during the third round. WSB and THW also had a stunning run in the previous stage.