BGIS 2024 Round 4 Wildcard Entry Day 1: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified May 30, 2024 13:29 IST
Day 1 of BGIS Wildcard takes place on May 30 (Image via BGMI)
Day 1 of BGIS Wildcard takes place on May 30 (Image via BGMI)

The Wildcard Entry round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 commences on May 30. Groups 1 and 2 will feature in three matches. Some well-known names like Revenant, Carnival, and MOGO Esports will participate on Thursday. This is a do-or-die stage, as only the top 16 teams from the overall standings (all groups) will reach the Semifinals Week 1.

These teams participated in the previous rounds but failed to perform well there. They have now been given a second chance to earn their spot in the next stage. Each of the 64 teams will play six matches during this crucial stage.

Participating teams in Day 1 of BGIS 2024 Wildcard

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Group 1

  1. Revenant Esports
  2. UP50 Esports
  3. PL Dominators
  4. Rivalry Esports
  5. Carnival Gaming
  6. Akrobotz Esports
  7. Livecraft Esports
  8. 7Shore Esports
  9. Seven Hours
  10. TWOB
  11. Hail India
  12. R4W Esports
  13. Rising Falcon
  14. Tribe Hirdmen
  15. Team Forever
  16. Jux Esports

Group 2

  1. Mogo Esports
  2. THW Esports
  3. Galaxy Esports
  4. New Version
  5. RIP Mizo
  6. K9 Esports
  7. NIY Esports
  8. 4Kings Esports
  9. Gujrat Tigers
  10. Dent Official
  11. Heros Gaming
  12. Windgod Esports
  13. TMG Gaming
  14. Raven Esports
  15. Version 9
  16. Cratic Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The first, second, and third matches of Group 1 will be organized in the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively. Similarly, Group 2 will play their three matches in the same map order. The encounters will be broadcast live on the official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for the BGIS Wildcard Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1
  • Match 2 - Miramar -Group 1
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1
  • Match 4 - Erangel - Group 2
  • Match 5 - Miramar -Group 2
  • Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 2

Revenant Esports, who dominated the Grind event, faltered in the fourth round of the India Series 2024. The Sensei-led seasoned team was 10th in their group. They will now try their hardest to perform well in this crucial phase.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, also faced stiff competition in Round 4 and finished 12th in their group. The team had an emphatic run in the third round but their performance witnessed a decline in the previous phase.

MOGO Esports, which consists of the ex-Gods Reign roster, missed a spot in the BGIS Semifinals by a slight margin. THW, K9 Squad, and Gujarat Tigers are some teams to look out for on Day 1.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी