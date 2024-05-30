BGIS 2024 Round 4 Wildcard Entry Day 1: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The Wildcard Entry round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 commences on May 30. Groups 1 and 2 will feature in three matches. Some well-known names like Revenant, Carnival, and MOGO Esports will participate on Thursday. This is a do-or-die stage, as only the top 16 teams from the overall standings (all groups) will reach the Semifinals Week 1.

These teams participated in the previous rounds but failed to perform well there. They have now been given a second chance to earn their spot in the next stage. Each of the 64 teams will play six matches during this crucial stage.

Participating teams in Day 1 of BGIS 2024 Wildcard

Group 1

Revenant Esports UP50 Esports PL Dominators Rivalry Esports Carnival Gaming Akrobotz Esports Livecraft Esports 7Shore Esports Seven Hours TWOB Hail India R4W Esports Rising Falcon Tribe Hirdmen Team Forever Jux Esports

Group 2

Mogo Esports THW Esports Galaxy Esports New Version RIP Mizo K9 Esports NIY Esports 4Kings Esports Gujrat Tigers Dent Official Heros Gaming Windgod Esports TMG Gaming Raven Esports Version 9 Cratic Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The first, second, and third matches of Group 1 will be organized in the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively. Similarly, Group 2 will play their three matches in the same map order. The encounters will be broadcast live on the official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for the BGIS Wildcard Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1

Match 2 - Miramar -Group 1

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1

Match 4 - Erangel - Group 2

Match 5 - Miramar -Group 2

Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 2

Revenant Esports, who dominated the Grind event, faltered in the fourth round of the India Series 2024. The Sensei-led seasoned team was 10th in their group. They will now try their hardest to perform well in this crucial phase.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, also faced stiff competition in Round 4 and finished 12th in their group. The team had an emphatic run in the third round but their performance witnessed a decline in the previous phase.

MOGO Esports, which consists of the ex-Gods Reign roster, missed a spot in the BGIS Semifinals by a slight margin. THW, K9 Squad, and Gujarat Tigers are some teams to look out for on Day 1.