Team Soul, MOGO, and Revenant falter in BGIS 2024 Round 4 

Popular squads Team Soul, MOGO, and Revenant Esports faced difficulties in Round 4 of the BGIS 2024 and failed to finish among the top four in Group 4. These lineups were among the bottom 12 teams in that group and have been relegated to the Wildcard Stage. Meanwhile, the top four squads are going to the Semifinals Week 1.

Mavi-led Global Esports clinched the prime position in Round 4 with 80 points, including 53 eliminations. Reckoning Esports was behind them with 74 points in second place. Team Tamilas managed to come third in Group 4 with 50 points, while Vasista Esports — an inexperienced team — took the fourth rank with 48 points despite not winning any matches.

MOGO Esports, which features the former Gods Reign lineup, secured the fifth spot with 44 points and 30 kills. The Destro-led squad got off to a lucrative start but faltered a bit in their third, fourth, and fifth matches. The lineup was the crown champions of the BGIS 2023.

Team Soul had a disappointing Round 4. Unable to make its mark, the fan-favorite side could only collect 29 points and ranked ninth in the overall standings despite conquering one Chicken Dinner. The Manya-led bridge was eliminated early on in many matches. This squad will need to be consistent in the Wildcard Stage to reach the Semifinals Week 1.

Group 4 overall points table of BGIS Round 4

Global Esports - 80 points Reckoning Esports - 74 points Team Tamilas - 50 points Vasista Esports - 48 points MOGO Esports - 44 points THW Esports - 43 points WSB Gaming - 33 points RVNC Esports - 30 points Team Soul - 29 points Revenant Esports - 27 points TCW Official - 18 points HAIL India - 15 points Rising Falcon - 14 points Inetia Esports - 12 points RNBxOutwit - 12 points Cratic Esports - 7 points

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, wasn't in top form in Round 4 and came 10th on the overall scoreboard with 27 points, including 19 frags. The team advanced to the fourth round of the BGIS after claiming the first position in the Grind event, but it couldn't live up to its fans' expectations.

WSB Gaming, a well-known BGMI squad, had an average run, ending up in seventh place with 33 points at the end of Round 4. Cratic Esports, who had an outstanding run in the Grind, also couldn't perform well in Round 4 and finished last in their group. The team collected only seven points, which came from eliminations.

The Wilcard Entry stage is all set to be played from May 30 to June 2, where 64 teams will play for the 16 remaining spots of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1. Many big names like Soul, GodLike, Entity, and Revenant will be seen fighting there.