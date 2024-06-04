BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1: All 32 qualified teams and dates revealed 

All 32 teams have now been confirmed for the Semifinals of the BGIS 2024. The top 16 each from the fourth round and Wildcard stages have seized their spots. This phase is scheduled to be conducted in two weeks. The first week will kick off on June 6 and will continue until June 9, 2024. These teams will be divided into three groups for Week 1.

They will clash against each other in Round Robin format with the top eight teams progressing to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 will progress to the second week. Each group will have a total of 12 matches in the initial week.

The fourth round of the BGIS 2024 took place from May 23 to 26 with 16 out of the total 64 participants progressing directly to the Semifinal Week 1. Meanwhile, the Wildcard ran from May 30 to June 2 with the best 16 moving to this phase.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Semifinal Week 1

Here are the 32 semifinalists of the India Series 2024:

Prime Esports Zero Recoil Team 8Bit Team Limra FS Esports Chemin Esports Inspiration Esports Magnet Esports Inferno Squad Team Insane Team XSpark Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports Reckoning Esports Team Tamilas Vasista Esports Team Soul Carnival Gaming Team Aaru Rivalry Esports Galaxy Esports NIY Esports Entity Gaming 7Shore RTGxIND GodLike Esports MOGO Esports THW Esports Voltx Esports LOC Esports Raven Esports Livecraft Esports

Several underdogs like Prime Esports, Limra, Inferno, and others were phenomenal in the fourth round. Some experienced lineups like Team XSpark, Global Esports, and Reckoning also enjoyed outstanding performances during this stage. They will now strive to retain this excellence in the Semifinals.

Teams like Soul, Carnival, Entity, and GodLike, who had faltered in the fourth round, made a great comeback in the Wildcard and obtained their spots in this stage. On the other hand, multiple well-known squads like Revenant, Medal, Blind, and others were eliminated from the BGIS 2024 during the previous stage.

MOGO Esports recently acquired the ex-Gods Reign and Gladiators Esports' roster, which was crowned champion of the India Series 2023. The Destro-led powerhouse found its form in the last three games of the Wildcard and will now endeavor to defend the title in the upcoming stages.

Two arch-rivals GodLike and Soul will be seen competing in the Semifinals. Both fan favorites made a much-needed comeback in the Wildcard. The main objective will be to reach the BGIS Grand Finals. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast it live at 3:30 pm.