Team Soul, GodLike, Entity, and Carnival qualify for BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1

With the conclusion of the Wildcard Entry phase, the top 16 teams have qualified for the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1. Popular organizations like Team Soul, GodLike, Entity, and Carnival Gaming, earned their spots in the upcoming stage. All 64 participating teams in the Wildcard contested in six matches each, with the bottom 48 teams having been knocked out of this BGMI competition.

Team Soul seized the prime spot in the Wildcard with 83 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led roster made a fine comeback after average results in the BGIS Round 4. Carnival Gaming were second with 67 points and were consistent in this stage. Team Aaru (66) and Rivalry (65) impressed, grabbing third and fourth positions, respectively.

Entity Gaming had a slow start but managed to enhance their results in the last three games, jumping to seventh rank with 54 points. The experienced Saumraj-led unit also won one Chicken Dinner and found their momentum right before the Semifinals, scheduled from June 6 to 9.

16 qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 from Wildcard

The upcoming stage will see a total of 32 teams. Apart from the 16 teams that have qualified from the Wildcard, another 16 from the fourth round had already qualified for the Semifinals.

Here are the top 16 performing squads of the Wildcard:

Team Soul - 83 points Carnival Gaming - 67 points Team Aaru - 66 points Rivalry Esports - 65 points Galaxy Esports - 57 points NIY Esports - 54 points Entity Gaming - 54 points 7Shore - 50 points RTGxIND - 49 points GodLike Esports - 49 points MOGO Esports - 48 points THW Esports - 45 points Voltx Esports - 44 points LOC Esports - 44 points Raven Esports - 43 points Livecraft Esports - 42 points

GodLike Esports earned only 11 points in their first three matches but bounced back in the next three to post 49 points on the overall scoreboard, despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. The Jelly-led lineup will now hope to do their best in the Semifinals and reach the BGIS Grand Finals.

MOGO Esports, who signed the former Gods Reign lineup last month, also exhibited outstanding performances in their last three matches and ranked 11th with 48 points. The Destro-led roster won BGIS 2023 while playing for Gladiators Esports and will now try to defend the title.

Several experienced teams, such as Revenant, Blind, Medal, and Team Forever, failed to qualify for the Semifinals and were eliminated from the India Series 2024. They could not earn a place in the top 16 of the wildcard.