BGIS 2024 Wildcard: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and more

The Wildcard phase of the BGIS 2024 concluded on June 2, 2024, with the top 16 advancing to the Semifinals Week 1. Team Soul emerged as the top performer in the former stage with 83 points, including 52 kills. The fan-favorite powerhouse squad was phenomenal and acquired three Chicken Dinners in six matches. Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, ranked second with 67 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Aaru impressed everyone with its performances and earned the third position with 66 points. Rivalry and Galaxy Esports were fourth and fifth, with 65 and 57 points, respectively.

Entity Gaming, GodLike, and MOGO made an outstanding comeback in their last three matches and came seventh, 10th, and 11th with 54, 49, and 48 points, respectively. THW Esports, a rising squad, finished 12th with 45 points. Raven and Livecraft reached the Semifinals with 43 and 42 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 from Wildcard stage

A total of 32 teams, including 16 from Round 4, will play in the Semifinals Week 1. Here are the top 16 squads from the Wildcard phase:

Team Soul - 83 points Carnival Gaming - 67 points Team Aaru - 66 points Rivalry Esports - 65 points Galaxy Esports - 57 points NIY Esports - 54 points Entity Gaming - 54 points 7Shore - 50 points RTGxIND - 49 points GodLike Esports - 49 points MOGO Esports - 48 points THW Esports - 45 points Voltx Esports - 44 points LOC Esports - 44 points Raven Esports - 43 points Livecraft Esports - 42 points

The bottom 48 teams on the overall points table in the BGIS 2024 have been eliminated after the Wildcard phase. IMPRNT and Big Brother couldn't secure their spots in the Semifinals and came 17th and 18th with 42 and 41 points, respectively.

Medal Esports and Gujarat Tigers also faltered a bit in the previous round and couldn’t occupy a spot in the next phase. Team Zero, which features Scoutop, scored 35 points and ranked 28th on the table.

WSB, Blind, and Team Forever have been knocked out from the BGIS 2024 as well. Revenant Esports — who won the Grind event — saw a disappointing run at this event, scoring 27 points in six matches. UP50 Esports and ESCN collected 26 and 21 points, respectively.

The Semifinals Week 1 is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 9, where 32 teams will go up against each other. The top eight squads will register their spots in the BGIS Grand Finals, while the remaining teams will play in the Semifinals Week 2.