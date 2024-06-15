BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Carnival Gaming finished first with 114 points after Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. MOGO Esports had a great day, moving up to second place with 108 points. Venom Gaming slipped to third with 102 points, followed by Limra with 94 points. Rivalry and Galaxy ranked fifth and sixth with 92 and 91 points respectively. Reckoning and 8Bit were also in the top eight with 90 and 86 points respectively.

RTGxIND bounced back on Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2, clinching back-to-back Chicken Dinners. The underdog lineup held ninth with 74 points. Entity Gaming and GodLike had another bad day as they were 11th and 15th with 70 and 61 points respectively.

Day 3 Summary of BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2

Match 1 - Group A and C

MOGO Esports played calmly and won the first game with 14 points. Galaxy Esports was aggressive throughout the battle, ensuring 20 points with the help of 14 kills. Inferno Squad took nine points, while 8Bit and Reckoning gained eight points each.

Match 2 - Group A and B

Carnival Gaming clinched a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Goblin and Neyo from the lineup claimed seven and five frags respectively. Team Insane and MOGO too had a good game, grabbing 13 and 12 crucial points. GodLike was eliminated with only two points.

Match 3 - Group B and C

Venom Gaming pulled off an 18-kill Chicken Dinner in the third game of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 Day 3. Reckoning obtained 16 points, while Rivalry and Carnival gained 14 and 13 points respectively. GodLike took nine points thanks to Admino’s six finishes.

Match 4 - Group A and B

Team Limra found their momentum and posted a 16-point Chicken Dinner. THW and MOGO added 14 and 13 points to their respective hands. Rivalry accumulated nine points, while GodLike acquired seven points.

Match 5 - Group A and C

RTGxIND displayed stunning performances and notched up a 21-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth game of Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. Team 8Bit and MOGO also played wisely, collecting 16 and 13 important points respectively. Entity Gaming had another poor encounter as they got only one point.

Match 6 - Group B and C

RTGxIND obtained their Chicken Dinner in a row with 21 points in the last game of Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals. Rivalry and 8Bit clinched 14 and 11 points, while 7Shore and Venom claimed nine and seven points respectively. GodLike took only five eliminations.