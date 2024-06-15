Team GodLike ranks 16th as Day 2 of BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 concludes 

Team GodLike has shown a small improvement in the rankings on Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals. The club moved from 21st to 16th spot after playing well in their first two matches on the second day. However, they yet again failed in their last two games. The Jelly-led squad also notched one Chicken Dinner, accumulating 38 points in eight matches.

Team GodLike must strengthen their position in the remaining eight games of the Semifinals Week 2 as only the top eight teams from the overall points table will progress to the BGIS Grand Finals.

After Day 2 and eight matches, Venom Gaming stood first in the overall standings with 72 points. Galaxy Esports was behind them in second position with 69 points. Carnival, Entity, and Hyderabad Hydras scored 68, 64, and 62 points, respectively. Reckoning, Limra, and MOGO were sixth, seventh, and eighth with 61, 59, and 56 points, respectively.

Trending

Team GodLike’s performance on Day 2 of BGIS Semifinals Week 2

In the first match of the day, played between Group B and C, Team GodLike exhibited some resistance and earned 11 points, with eight eliminations to their name. Their players Jelly and Admino took three kills each, while Simp clinched two frags. Voltx Gaming emerged victorious in this encounter with 18 points.

In their second game, held between Groups A and B on Erangel, Team GoLike played patiently and conquered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 with 20 points. Simp, Jonathan, Jelly, and Admino eliminated four, three, two, and one player(s), respectively.

Team GodLike faltered in their third clash of the day held on Vikendi. Three of their players, Simp, Jonathan, and Admino, were eliminated earlier by Prime Esports. Jelly managed only one position point for his team. Galaxy Esports grabbed a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the match.

GodLike also stumbled in their fourth and last encounter of the second day and lost their fight against Carnival Gaming. The lineup couldn’t add a single point to their account.

Each team of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 has played eight of their total 16 matches. All the participants will try their best to finish in the top eight of the overall scoreboard. Eight teams from the Semifinals Week 1 have already achieved a spot in the Grand Finals, which will be hosted from June 28 to June 30, 2024, in Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback