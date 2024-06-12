BGIS 2024 Grand Finals: Tickets, dates, qualified teams so far, and how to watch 

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 are set to take place from June 28 to 30, with India's top BGMI 16 teams colliding against each another across 18 matches for the coveted trophy and a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore. This high-octane contest will be conducted at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.

Eight out of the 16 finalists have already been selected from the recently concluded Semifinals Week 1. The remaining eight will be chosen from the Semifinals Week 2. Some crowd-favorite teams like Soul, Global, and XSpark have sealed their seats at the Finale.

How to watch BGIS 2024 Grand Finals

Fans over 13 years of age will be allowed at the venue to watch the India Series Grand Finals. Tickets are available on the Paytm Insider website and there is no fee for it. However, you can add an Elite Pass worth ₹5000 when you book tickets for premium seating, meals and refreshments, special meet and greet opportunities, and exclusive merchandise.

Fans can also watch the Grand Finals on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in multiple languages. The organizer will conduct six matches across four BGMI maps each day. Similar to previous stages, a 10-point scoring system will be applied there.

Qualified teams so far

The top eight clubs from the Semifinals Week 1 are preparing themselves for the BGIS 2024 Grand Finals. Meanwhile, 23 teams are gearing up for Semifinals Week 2, where they will clash against each other for the remaining eight spots. Here are the eight finalists;

Global Esports Team Aaru Team XSpark Team Soul FS Esports Vasista Esports Team Tamilas Raven Esports

Global Esports' outstanding performance helped it attain first rank in the Semifinals Week 1. The Mavi-led BGMI lineup displayed a strong run, boosting players' confidence ahead of the Grand Finals. Team Aaru and Team XSpark also finished well and secured second and third ranks, respectively.

Team Soul, one of India's popular clubs, finished fourth in the Semifinals Week 1. The roster had played for Blind Esports in the BMPS Season 2 and conquered it emphatically. The Manya-led squad will be one of the top contenders for the India Series 2024 trophy as well. FS, Vasista, Team Tamilas, and Raven also did well and finished in the top eight at the BGIS Semifinals Week 1.