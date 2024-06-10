BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2: Teams, dates, format, and more

The first week of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals wrapped up on June 9, where 31 teams participated for the eighth seats in the Grand Finals. The bottom 23 teams will once again face each other in the Semifinals Week 2 for the remaining eight spots of the Finals. Initially, 24 teams were scheduled to play in the second week but Zero Recoil was disqualified from the tournament during the Semifinals Week 1.

The Second Week of the BGIS Semifinals is scheduled from June 13 to 16. The 23 participating teams will be seeded into three groups and will compete in a round-robin format. There will be a total of 16 matches for each group. The eight best teams from the overall points table will seize their positions in the Grand Finals, while the bottom 15 will be knocked out of the India Series.

BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 teams

MOGO Esports Voltx Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team 8Bit GodLike Esports Entity Gaming Limra Esports THW Esports Reckoning Esports Magnet Esports Carnival Gaming Inferno Squad Team Insane 7Shore Esports Venom Gaming Prime Esports Rivalry Esports LOC Esports Livecraft Esports Inspiration Esports RTGxIND Galaxy Esports NIY Esports

In the Semifinals Week 1, Global Esports were the star performers, displaying top-notch gameplay to capture the first position there. They were the only squad to post over 100 points on the scoreboard. Team Aaru and XSpark were second and third, respectively. Both sides also had a great run there.

Team Soul, FS, and Vasista Esports also performed well to make it to the BGIS 2024 Finals. Team Tamilas and Raven Esports were impressive in their last few games and finished in the top eight of the overall standings.

Qualified teams for Finals so far

Global Esports Team Aaru Team XSpark Team Soul FS Esports Vasista Esports Team Tamilas Raven Esports

MOGO Esports missed out on a spot in the BGIS Finals by mere points. The roster, led by Destro, will look to up their performance in the Semifinals Week 2 and reach the mega finale. Hyderabad Hydras and 8Bit were also inconsistent.

Two experienced lineups, GodLike and Entity, struggled in many matches. They were 13th and 14th, respectively, in the Semifinals Week 1. They will now compete in this do-or-die second week and will have to do better to qualify for the Finale.

Carnival Gaming, a top-tier squad, had a horrendous run, as the Omega-led roster finished 19th in the overall rankings. Team Insane, Rivalry, and Livecraft also lost their momentum in Week 1. These teams will need to be consistent in their Semifinals Week 2 matches.