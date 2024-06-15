BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and more

The third and penultimate day of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 is set to be held on June 15. The 23 participating teams will fight against each other for eight spots in the Grand Finals. Half of the total matches of this phase have already been played during the initial two days. Each team will be looking to give their best performances in their remaining games and achieve a spot in the Finals.

Underdogs like Venom, Galaxy, and Limra impressed everyone in the initial two days of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. On the other hand, some experienced lineups, such as Carnival and Entity, have also captured strong spots after Day 2. GodLike Esports came 16th in the table.

BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 groups and teams

Here are the three groups of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2:

Group A

MOGO Esports Entity Gaming Limra Esports Inferno Squad Team Insane Livecraft Esports LOC Esports

Group B

Voltx Esports GodLike Esports THW Esports Carnival Gaming 7Shore Esports Rivalry Esports Inspiration Esports NIY Esports

Group C

Hyderabad Hydras Team 8Bit Reckoning Esports Magnet Esports Team Venom Prime Esports RTGxIND Galaxy Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Groups A and C will play in the day opener on Erangel. The second game, scheduled between Group A and B, will be held on Miramar. Group B and C will be featured in the third encounter, which Group A and B will once again meet in the fourth game. Group C will face Group A in the fifth game and Group B in the sixth match.

Here is the map schedule for the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Match 5 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C

Venom Gaming, an inexperienced lineup, was impressive in the initial two days and captured the first position after eight matches. The side has amassed 72 points at an average of nine. Their closest rivals, Galaxy and Carnival Gaming, were in second and third rank with 69 and 68 points, respectively.

Entity Gaming, who was table topper after Day 1, slipped to fourth place with 64 points. The Saumraj-led squad added only 18 points to their tally in their four matches on Day 2. Hyderabad Hydras and Reckoning stood sixth and seventh respectively with 62 and 61 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports, who had scored only six points on Day 1, showed slight improvement and moved up to the 16th rank in the overall table with 38 points. THW and 7Shore came 18th and 20th with 33 and 26 points, respectively, after Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2.