BGIS 2024 The Grind 2024 Week 1 Day 3 Group 5: Overall standings, summary, and more

Jux Esports, an inexperienced lineup, topped the overall standings of Group 5 in the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. They accumulated 41 points in their matches with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 28 kills. PL Dominators ranked second with 35 points, while TCW Official claimed third rank with 28 points. These three top teams clinched one Chicken Dinner each.

Reckoning Esports, a well-known squad, earned fourth position with 26 points. Chemin Esports, who recently came third in the ESL Pro Series 2024, had a modest run in the BGIS The Grind Week 1 as they took only 24 points in three matches today. CS Esports gained sixth rank with 22 points.

G2 Battleground and Lunatic scored 21 and 16 points, respectively. X7 Official and Sepoy acquired 12 points each, while Black List collected 10 points. Only Finishes played poorly and scored a single point in three games.

Group 5 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Jux Esports - 41 points PL Dominators - 35 points TCW Official - 28 points Reckoning Esports - 26 points Chemin Esports - 24 points CS Esports - 22 points G2 Battleground 21 points Lunatic Esports - 16 points X7 Official - 12 points Sepoy Mutiny - 12 points Blacklist Esports - 10 points Team SE4L - 9 points Young Blood - 7 points Team Rush - 6 points FFC Esports - 5 Esports Only Finishes - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

PL Dominators achieved a stunning 21-point Chicken Dinner in their first game of The Grind, held in the Erangel map. Reckoning Esports too played remarkably well and earned 18 important points in the opener. Jux and Sepoy Mutiny sealed 13 and 11 points, respectively. Two well-known teams, Chemin and CS Esports, were eliminated earlier with four and one points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Switching to the second encounter, TCW Officials delivered magnificent gameplay to win a 18-point Chicken Dinner. CS and Chemin Esports made a phenomenal comeback, grabbing 16 and 15 points to their respective names. PL Dominators and Jux clinched nine points each. Reckoning was knocked out with only two points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Jux Esports pulled off a convincing 19-point victory in their third game of the BGIS 2024 The Grind. Their BGMI player Niko claimed four kills. G2 Battleground and Lunatic Esports showcased some resistance and gained 11 and 10 points respectively. Reckoning Esports, X7, SE4L, and Rush secured six points each to their respective names.