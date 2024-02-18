Entity Gaming crowned champions of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024

Entity Gaming emerged as champions of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 after demonstrating their extraordinary performance in the tournament. The Saumraj-led lineup posted 189 points on the scoreboard with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 87 eliminations. The star-studded crew exhibited their splendid comeback on Day 3 of the Grand Finals and has been awarded a total cash prize of ₹2,817,500.

Team Soul sealed the first runner-up title with 171 points. The Manya-led squad accumulated 171 points in their 18 games of the Grand Finals. The crowd-favorite club was in the prime spot before the last match but was unfortunately eliminated early in their last encounter and fell to second in the table. They earned ₹1,197,500 in prize money.

Overall points table of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

Top eight clubs of ESL Pro Series Finals (Image via ESL)

Chemin Esports achieved the third position with 170 points. The crew strengthened their ranking on the final day after securing two consecutive Chicken Dinners. The team was the top performer in the Challenge Season of the event.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, registered the fourth spot in the event with 169 points. The lineup found their signature form on the last day and gained a place in the top five. They ensured 73 frags and two Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals.

Orangutan Gaming lost momentum in the last two days and slipped to fifth on the overall scoreboard. The Ash-led squad took 162 points and two Chicken Dinners. BGMI veteran AKop from the team earned the MVP award in the Finale.

Bottom eight teams of ESL Pro Series 2024 (Image via ESL)

Team iFlicks clinched two Chicken Dinners on Day 2, but they struggled in their last six matches. The underdog lineup ended up in the 11th spot with 125 points. Hydra Officials had an average run in this tournament and finished 12th with 107 points.

Revenant, OR Esports, and Team Forever claimed sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively. WSB Gaming has looked under pressure since the opening day and came in 13th place with 95 points. Gods Reign didn’t meet fans’ expectations, as the Destro-led squad was eliminated early in many matches in the ESL BGMI Pro Series Finals. They finished 14th in the chart with 90 points.

Top four players of BGMI Pro Series 2024 (Image via ESL)

Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, started the finale on a promising track but couldn’t deliver a consistent performance. They ranked 15th in the overall table with 79 points. Genxfm failed to perform at the LAN and concluded the event in 16th place with 53 points.