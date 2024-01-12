Gujarat Tigers announces its new BGMI squad consisting of Clutchgod, MJ, and more 

Gujarat Tigers Esports unveiled its new BGMI roster consisting of popular athletes Shadow, MJ, Clutchgod, and Wixxy. The organization — whose parent company is Mercury EV Tech — anticipates achieving major trophies in 2024 by recruiting this superstar lineup. They will participate in the Snapdragon Pro Series, the first major contest of the year, which carries a whopping ₹1 crore in prize money.

Gujarat Tigers had below-average performances in 2023, due to which they bid farewell to their squad in the first week of January. Their main goal will now be to earn a podium in the Pro Series and begin the 2024 season on a strong note.

Gujarat Tigers reveals its new BGMI lineup

Clutchgod Shadow MJ Wixxky

Except for MJ, the other three players were previously part of Numen Gaming. The organization was ninth in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. However, the squad’s performance was not as good as they had hoped in 2023.

Clutchgod, who came into prominence during the PMIT 2019, is now one of the veterans in the BGMI scene. He has played for two popular Indian organisations, GodLike,Team Soul, and 8Bit, in the past.

Shadow, the in-game leader (IGL) of the roster, will be looking for a much-needed comeback in 2024. He previously contested for renowned clubs such as TSM and GodLike Esports. He has been struggling to find his rhythm for a long time. However, he has participated in many majors. He led TSM to register a second spot in the BGIS 2021.

MJ, who caught everyone's attention during the PMPL 2020, has joined the lineup. In 2023, he contested for Revenant Esports. He always impresses with his prowess and gameplay. The star athlete saw ups and downs last year and will now be seeking to get back on the track under his new club. He and Wixxky have played together previously.

In 2023, Krafton hosted three official tournaments, which included BGIS, India vs Korea Invitational, and BMPS Season 2. Nodwin Gaming organized the BGMS Season 2, while Skyesports and Upthrust Esports conducted many notable tournaments.

Krafton has not yet officially announced any major BGMI events for 2024. That said, it is expected that many big tournaments will be organized this year. Gujarat Tigers will hope to claim their first prestigious trophy with the inclusion of these veteran athletes.

The Challenge Season of the Snapdragon Pro Series has started today with 32 teams. Gujarat Tigers has been invited to this phase and will aim to conquer the competition.