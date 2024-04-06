BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 3 Group 6: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Insane came out on top with 49 points in Group 6 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. No1 Esports was the second best performing team with 39 points after showing consistency in all three matches. Clawx Pirat Esports captured captured third rank with 27 points. Windgod Esports jumped to fourth in the overall table with 24 points after clinching the third match.

Detonation Gaming held fifth position with 23 points, 20 of which were collected from eliminations. LZ Officials and Team INS acquired 18 points each. Medal Wings, Star Players, and United Soul gained 17, 14, and 11 points, respectively. Cosmic Ravager couldn't reach double digits and scored only seven points in three matches. ZGDX and Team Empire took three and two points, respectively

Group 6 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Team Insane - 49 points No1 Esports - 39 points ClawxPirat Esports - 27 points Windgod Esports - 24 points Detonation Gaming - 23 points Stellar Titans - 19 points LZ Officials - 18 points Team INS - 18 points Metal Wings - 17 points Star Players - 14 points United Soul - 11 points Cosmic Ravager - 7 points ZGDX Gaming - 3 points Team Empire - 2 points Nigma Rising - 1 point Aim Gaming - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Insane, who recently recruited the ex Aerobotz lineup, got off to a mesmerising start as they managed a 23-point Chicken Dinner to their name in the first encounter. Their players AFU and Shadow took five and four kills, respectively. No 1 Esports and LZ Officials accumulated 14 and 11 points respectively. Team INS ensured 10 crucial points, while Team Empire and AIM Gaming failed to earn any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

ClawxPirat Esports secured a brilliant 20-point victory in their second battle of the Grind Week 1. Their member Zeref was the top performer with five frags. Detonation Gaming acquired 14 important points with the help of 12 eliminations. No1 Esports and Team Insane had another good game, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively, in their second match of the Grind.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Windgod Esports clinched the third encounter with 19 points thanks to their star player Rexx’s three kills. Team Insane continued their consistency and gained 14 points, including 11 finishes. No1 Esports added 13 points to their account, while Metal Wings and LZ Officials secured nine and seven points, respectively. Claw Pirat faced elimination in the initial zones and claimed only three points in their last game of the Grind Week 1.