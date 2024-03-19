Team Insane reveals their BGMI roster ahead of BGIS 2024

After a short hiatus, Team Insane has returned to the BGMI esports scene with the former Aerobotz lineup. The BGIS, a major official tournament for this title, is scheduled to begin on April 4, 2024. Team Insane has played impressively over the past few months as a semi-pro squad. With their new lineup, their objective will be to make headlines by securing a respectable position in the BGIS competition.

Team Insane had a podium finish in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. However, their top-tier lineup left the organization after that event and joined Blind Esports. The club will hope to achieve the same success with their new squad in the upcoming BGIS 2024.

Team Insane’s BGMI roster

These are the five players who have joined the firm:

Kaalan Spyop AFU Evil Shadow

In the last few months, these BGMI athletes have displayed their potential and skills against experienced teams. AFU is a rising star and attracted everyone’s attention through his individual performances. He received the MVP award for his spectacular play in the TWOB Winter Invitational 2024. He shouldered his team to the second spot in that tournament.

The lineup, under the banner of Aerobotz, has delivered promising results. The squad recently gained the eighth position in the Upthrust Patriot Cup 2024. They finished second in the Skyesports POVA Cup Season 4. The team is currently competing in the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown Finals. The lineup was the top performer in the Semifinals, but they stumbled in the first three days of the Grand Finals.

In 2023, Team Insane made headlines after demonstrating great performances in a few tournaments. Their former roster helped the club achieve the third position in the BMPS as well as the Skyesports Champions Series. The organization also acquired the fifth spot in the BGMS Season 2. However, they didn't do so well in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023.

Team Insane, with a new lineup, aims to earn a respectable spot in the BGIS 2024. The club will get a direct slot in a later stage of the India Series 2024, as they secured a top spot in the previous official tournament, the BMPS Season 2. The newly signed roster will hope to showcase their prowess in this major competition.

Registration of the tournament will start on March 19. The format and other details will also be revealed in a few days. The BGIS 2024 event will see many teams from across the country face each other for the coveted trophy.