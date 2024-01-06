Team Omega wins TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 

Team Omega emerged victorious in the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational after securing hat-trick Chicken Dinners on the final day. The squad, previously associated with Team Soul, displayed impressive performances throughout the Grand Finals and ensured the first prize of ₹7.5 lakh to their name. The experienced lineup scored 387 points, adorned with 174 kills and four Chicken Dinners.

Team Omega looked in fantastic shape in both the Semifinals and Finals of the BGMI Invitational, which had a huge prize of ₹21 lakh. They presented an exceptional comeback on Day 6 by winning the first three matches, propelling them to the prime spot in the overall ranking.

Chemin Esports fought hard for the title until the end but unfortunately went home with the runner-up prize of ₹4.5 lakh. The roster accumulated 374 points, including 166 eliminations. They conquered seven Chicken Dinners, the most by any participant.

Prize pool distribution of TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational

1st Place - ₹7.5 lakh - Team Omega

2nd Place - ₹4.5 lakh - Chemin Esports

3rd Place - ₹3 lakh - Aerobotz

4th Place - ₹1.5 lakh - Team Tamilas

5th Place - ₹80,000 - Entity Gaming

6th Place - ₹50,000 - Medal Esports

7th Place - ₹30,000 - Reckoning Esports

8th Place - ₹20,000 - Genesis Esports

9th Place - ₹10,000 - Big Brother Esports

10th Place - ₹10,000 - Meow Esports

11th Place - ₹10,000 - Revenant Esports

12th Place - ₹10,000 - Team XSpark

13th Place - ₹10,000 - Dragon Esports

14th Place - ₹10,000 - Team Aaru

15th Place - ₹5,000 - X7 Esports

16th Place - ₹5,000 - 7Habit Esports

MVP - ₹80,000 - AFFU (Aerobotz)

Most WWCD - ₹20,000 - Chemin Esports

Entity Gaming came fifth with 315 points, followed by Medal Esports with 297 points. Reckoning Esports and Big Brother scored 260 and 252 points respectively. Revenant Esports was inconsistent and gained the 11th spot with 235 points. Team XSpark also had a modest run as they ranked 12th with 225 points.

Final overall standings (Image via TWOB)

Dragon Esports and Team Aaru finished in 13th and 14th positions with 200 and 196 points respectively. X7 Official came 15th with 187 points and one Chicken Dinner. 7Habit was at the bottom of the overall scoreboard with 139 points, including 50 kills.

BGMI rising star Affu from Aerobotz ranked first in the kill leaderboard with 45 frags. Aquanox, Maxy, Pukar, and Fury claimed 44 kills each in the Grand Finals of the TWOB Winter Invitational.