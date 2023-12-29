TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, dates, prize pools, and more

The Grand Finals of the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 kicks off on December 29 with 16 teams. These participants will now play across six days for a cash prize of ₹21 lakh. A total of 36 matches are scheduled to be organized in the Finals. It will be broadcast live on the YouTube and Rooter channels of TWOB Esports.
The Invitational began on December 19, 2023, and will run until January 5, 2024. The first four stages of the competition have already been completed. The Semifinals saw 32 teams fight each other from December 22 to 27. Some popular clubs like GodLike, OR, Orangutan, and Hydra Official were unable to earn their positions in the Finale.
BGMI Winter Invitational Grand Finals teams
- Team Omega
- Big Brother Esports
- Team Tamilas
- Dragon Esports
- Chemin Esports
- Aerobotz Esports
- Entity Gaming
- X7 Esports
- Medal Esports
- Meow Esports
- Team Aaru
- Genesis Esports
- Revenant Esports
- 7Habit Esports
- Team XSpark
- Reckoning Esports
Prize pool distribution of Winter Invitational
The winning squad of the Winter International will be awarded ₹7.5 lakh in prize money. The top performing individual athlete will also get ₹80K. Here is the prize pool distribution for the contest:
- 1st Place - ₹7.5 lakh
- 2nd Place - ₹4.5 lakh
- 3rd Place - ₹3 lakh
- 4th Place - ₹1.5 lakh
- 5th Place - ₹80,000
- 6th Place - ₹50,000
- 7th Place - ₹30,000
- 8th Place - ₹20,000
- 9th Place - ₹10,000
- 10th Place - ₹10,000
- 11th Place - ₹10,000
- 12th Place - ₹10,000
- 13th Place - ₹10,000
- 14th Place - ₹10,000
- 15th Place - ₹5,000
- 16th Place - ₹5,000
- MVP - ₹80,000
- Most WWCD - ₹20,000
Top teams to watch out for
Team Omega, the ex roster of Team Soul, was impressive throughout the Semifinals and grabbed the top position in this round. Hector from the lineup secured the most eliminations, and Ninjajod had a spectacular performance as well. The team is expected to maintain their dominance in the BGMI Winter Finale.
Big Brother made a brilliant comeback at the end and was the second-best squad int he round. Their player Saif delivered a fabulous performance and was in the top five of the kill leaderboard.
Team Tamilas, Dragon Esports, and Chemin had impressive showings in the Semifinals. These are some of the top squads to watch out for in the Grand Finals of the BGMI Winter Invitational. Experienced squads like Revenant and Team XSpark will aim to improve their gameplay here.