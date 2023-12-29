TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, dates, prize pools, and more

The Grand Finals of the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 kicks off on December 29 with 16 teams. These participants will now play across six days for a cash prize of ₹21 lakh. A total of 36 matches are scheduled to be organized in the Finals. It will be broadcast live on the YouTube and Rooter channels of TWOB Esports.

The Invitational began on December 19, 2023, and will run until January 5, 2024. The first four stages of the competition have already been completed. The Semifinals saw 32 teams fight each other from December 22 to 27. Some popular clubs like GodLike, OR, Orangutan, and Hydra Official were unable to earn their positions in the Finale.

BGMI Winter Invitational Grand Finals teams

Team Omega Big Brother Esports Team Tamilas Dragon Esports Chemin Esports Aerobotz Esports Entity Gaming X7 Esports Medal Esports Meow Esports Team Aaru Genesis Esports Revenant Esports 7Habit Esports Team XSpark Reckoning Esports

Prize pool distribution of Winter Invitational

Winter Invitational features ₹21 lakh in prize money (Image via TWOB)

The winning squad of the Winter International will be awarded ₹7.5 lakh in prize money. The top performing individual athlete will also get ₹80K. Here is the prize pool distribution for the contest:

1st Place - ₹7.5 lakh

2nd Place - ₹4.5 lakh

3rd Place - ₹3 lakh

4th Place - ₹1.5 lakh

5th Place - ₹80,000

6th Place - ₹50,000

7th Place - ₹30,000

8th Place - ₹20,000

9th Place - ₹10,000

10th Place - ₹10,000

11th Place - ₹10,000

12th Place - ₹10,000

13th Place - ₹10,000

14th Place - ₹10,000

15th Place - ₹5,000

16th Place - ₹5,000

MVP - ₹80,000

Most WWCD - ₹20,000

Top teams to watch out for

Team Omega, the ex roster of Team Soul, was impressive throughout the Semifinals and grabbed the top position in this round. Hector from the lineup secured the most eliminations, and Ninjajod had a spectacular performance as well. The team is expected to maintain their dominance in the BGMI Winter Finale.

Big Brother made a brilliant comeback at the end and was the second-best squad int he round. Their player Saif delivered a fabulous performance and was in the top five of the kill leaderboard.

Team Tamilas, Dragon Esports, and Chemin had impressive showings in the Semifinals. These are some of the top squads to watch out for in the Grand Finals of the BGMI Winter Invitational. Experienced squads like Revenant and Team XSpark will aim to improve their gameplay here.