Team XSpark bids farewell to Pukar ahead of BGMI 2024 season 

BGMI star Pukar left Team XSpark just after the conclusion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. He was the in-game leader (IGL) of the squad. The organization has also revealed that there will be some strategic lineup changes in the coming days. The club faced difficulties in its last few tournaments and failed to ensure a respectable position there.

Pukar and four other players were signed by the firm on June 4, 2023, right after the re-release of BGMI game in the country. They found great success in BGIS Season 2, achieving the second runner-up.

Team XSpark to sign some new players ahead of the 2024 BGMI season

Team XSpark has been seen making multiple changes in its roster over the past few months. Despite recruiting Spraygod in the squad, the organization couldn't pick up a spot in the top five in the BMPS 2023. They came strong into the Grand Finals but stumbled in the last two days and came 11th in the overall scoreboard.

Team XSpark to add a few new players in its lineup (Image via Instagram)

Owned by popular athlete Scout, the organization recently announced that there will be some new additions to the crew for the upcoming tournaments. In its Instagram broadcast channel, the club posted:

"To our incredible fans, recent tournaments haven't met our standards, and we share your disappointment. In our pursuit of excellence, we're considering strategic lineup changes. This decision is not taken lightly, but with the aim to bring you the victories you deserve. Your support means everything in these challenging times. Stay with us on this journey."

The org recently bid goodbye to veteran athlete Aditya, who later joined GodLike Esports. Spraygod, a former Marcos Gaming player, replaced him in the unit. They had also added Kyoya for the Upthrust Diwali Battle LAN Finale, but unfortunately, the team finished last in that BGMI event.

This year, Team XSpark only got a significant feat in BGIS, which was an official event by Krafton. They earned a total of $30,000 in prize money. Apart from that, the club couldn't even make it into the top five of any major tournament. They looked good in BGMS Season 2 but unfortunately ended up in the seventh spot.

Team XSpark will now concentrate on achieving some great results in the 2024 season. They will participate in the upcoming ESL Snapdragon Pro Series and the Skyesports League.