BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 4 Group 7: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Fan favorite Team Soul emerged as the star performer in Group 7 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. The Manya-led brigade posted 68 points in their three matches on Sunday. They picked up 42 finishes and two Chicken Dinners in the process. RIP Mizo finished second with 37 points and one Chicken Dinner. Cannon Boltz and Team Up50 placed third and fourth with 28 and 23 points respectively.

Medal Esports, who recently signed Darklord, managed only 21 to their name. Element X and Celsius Esports achieved 18 points each. Team Bhola and Zeng Esports collected 10 points each in their three matches of the Grind Week 1. Rising Star had a poor outing as the squad scored only eight points.

Group 7 results of BGIS The Grind Week 1

Here is the overall standings:

Team Soul - 68 points RIP Mizo - 37 points Cannon Boltz - 28 points Team UP50 Esports - 23 points Medal Esports - 21 points Element X - 18 points Celsius Esports - 18 points Team Bhola - 10 points Zeng Esports - 10 points ASG Esports - 9 points Rising Star Official - 8 points Orgless 5 - 6 points One Night Fighter - 5 points Team OGs - 4 points Last Hope - 3 points Execute Esports - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

RIP Mizo took control of the first game and grabbed a mammoth 23-point Chicken Dinner. Their player Flickyt alone clinched six eliminations. Team Soul also had a strong run as they scored 20 points, including 14 kills. Their star players Spower and Manya claimed five and four finishes respectively. Cannon Blotz and Medal Esports acquired eight points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Soul pulled off a massive 26-point victory in the second game of the Grind. Their members Nakul, Rony, and Manya picked up six, five, and four kills respectively. Team UP50 and Medal Esports accumulated 12 points each. RIP Mizo also had an emphatic run, scoring 10 crucial points. ASG, Execute, Orgless5 were eliminated in the initial circles without any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Soul sealed their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 22 points. Nakul and Spower were phenomenal with four and three kills respectively. Cannon Boltz and Celsius Esports gained 16 points each. Element and ASG grabbed 10 and nine points respectively. Team UP50, RIP Mizo, and Zeng added four points each to their respective tally.