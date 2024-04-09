BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2: All teams, groups, and dates revealed 

Week 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 The Grind will be hosted from April 11 to 14. Krafton revealed Groups 9 to 16 who will compete in the second week. The first week, held from April 4 to 7, featured the first eight groups. A total of 256 teams, divided into 16 groups, are contesting in The Grind, which contains a total of 64 slots for the India Series main event.

Famous organizations like Gods Reign, Revenant, XSpark, and GodLike will participate in the second week. All these eight groups (9 to 16) will take part in their initial three matches in Week 2. After that, all 256 squads will yet again be divided into 16 groups based on the overall standings and play their remaining three matches in the last two weeks of this contest.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 teams and groups

Group 9

Team XSpark Live Craft Hyper Legends Megastars Gaming Vasista Esports JSR Madsoul Esports Undefeated Mizoram Nameless Crew Astrokids Five Filter Esports Instinct Outliers R Esports Signature P6 Team Storm99 Voltx Gaming

Group 10

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming U4G Esports DO OR DIE Team Mayur Grave Digger Mastizone Gaming Team Insane Mizoram Narzo Officials Aslaaa Esports Flanker Esports Input Esports R4W Official Secret Agents Team Tamilas Volcanic Esport

Group 11

Hydra Official 4 Aggressive Man Redemption Crew THW Esports Team Forever Godx T2H Esports Team Hybrid Reunion Arrancar Esports Forcazyn Esports 1M Official Reven Esports SBA Esports Team Vixxen Velocity Gaming

Group 12

Genxfm Esports Bot Army Esports FS Esports Team Executors Team Zero Frequency Esports Tarkin Spartans Original Mizoram Team RGB Allstars Esports Galaxy Racers HS6 Esports NGG Ready 4 Domination RVNC Esports Team Vrhten Utog Esports

Group 13

Autobotz Esports GodLike Esports Rippers RTGxIND Team 2B3B Dream Chasers Troy Tamilan Esports Asg SF Mizoram 12 Busted Cops 7Shore Esports Gla Esports Grind One Esports Redx Risen X Team Zero Official The Brawlers

Group 14

Dragon Esports Gods Reign Team Vintage Lucknow Giants BOB Esports Udog India X Magnum Official 4 Horse Men 4King Esports Gods Given Esports Great Esports Revenge Esports Rexa Gaming Telugu Levi and Team Tense Esports

Group 15

GlitchxReborn Global Esports Midwave Esports Burnx Official WSB Gaming Flex Official Team Fuze First4Mizoram 4ever Esports Alibaba Raiders Gamehum Esports Heartb Reakers Real Esports Ruling Since 80s Team VST Tribal Esports

Group 16

Team Psyche Gujarat Tigers Forca Official Silly Esports Team Madrasi Aerobotz Esports Ghuso Esports Hail India Redecent Esports Rising Falcon Team White Shadow TMG Esports ESCN Esports Flame Esports Team UNSB Evolution Mizoram

GodLike Esports has recently added Simp and Admino to its BGMI squad. The Jelly-led lineup will endeavor to kick off its BGIS 2024 The Grind campaign on a good note. Meanwhile, Revenant Esports recruited BGMI superstar Punkk last month. The Sensei-led experienced unit will be one of the teams to watch out for in Week 2.

In the first week of The Grind, popular outfits like Team Soul, Blind, and Insane were phenomenal. Coupled with that, several underdogs like Cratic, Dream Team, and JUX amazed everyone with remarkable results.