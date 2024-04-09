BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2: All teams, groups, and dates revealed 

The Grind Week 2 kicks off on April 11 (Image via BGMI)
Week 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 The Grind will be hosted from April 11 to 14. Krafton revealed Groups 9 to 16 who will compete in the second week. The first week, held from April 4 to 7, featured the first eight groups. A total of 256 teams, divided into 16 groups, are contesting in The Grind, which contains a total of 64 slots for the India Series main event.

Famous organizations like Gods Reign, Revenant, XSpark, and GodLike will participate in the second week. All these eight groups (9 to 16) will take part in their initial three matches in Week 2. After that, all 256 squads will yet again be divided into 16 groups based on the overall standings and play their remaining three matches in the last two weeks of this contest.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 teams and groups

Group 9

  1. Team XSpark
  2. Live Craft
  3. Hyper Legends
  4. Megastars Gaming
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. JSR
  7. Madsoul Esports
  8. Undefeated Mizoram
  9. Nameless Crew
  10. Astrokids
  11. Five Filter Esports
  12. Instinct Outliers
  13. R Esports
  14. Signature P6
  15. Team Storm99
  16. Voltx Gaming

Group 10

  1. Revenant Esports
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. U4G Esports
  4. DO OR DIE
  5. Team Mayur
  6. Grave Digger
  7. Mastizone Gaming
  8. Team Insane Mizoram
  9. Narzo Officials
  10. Aslaaa Esports
  11. Flanker Esports
  12. Input Esports
  13. R4W Official
  14. Secret Agents
  15. Team Tamilas
  16. Volcanic Esport

Group 11

  1. Hydra Official
  2. 4 Aggressive Man
  3. Redemption Crew
  4. THW Esports
  5. Team Forever
  6. Godx
  7. T2H Esports
  8. Team Hybrid
  9. Reunion
  10. Arrancar Esports
  11. Forcazyn Esports
  12. 1M Official
  13. Reven Esports
  14. SBA Esports
  15. Team Vixxen
  16. Velocity Gaming

Group 12

  1. Genxfm Esports
  2. Bot Army Esports
  3. FS Esports
  4. Team Executors
  5. Team Zero
  6. Frequency Esports
  7. Tarkin Spartans
  8. Original Mizoram
  9. Team RGB
  10. Allstars Esports
  11. Galaxy Racers
  12. HS6 Esports NGG
  13. Ready 4 Domination
  14. RVNC Esports
  15. Team Vrhten
  16. Utog Esports

Group 13

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. GodLike Esports
  3. Rippers
  4. RTGxIND
  5. Team 2B3B
  6. Dream Chasers
  7. Troy Tamilan Esports
  8. Asg SF Mizoram
  9. 12 Busted Cops
  10. 7Shore Esports
  11. Gla Esports
  12. Grind One Esports
  13. Redx
  14. Risen X
  15. Team Zero Official
  16. The Brawlers

Group 14

  1. Dragon Esports
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Team Vintage
  4. Lucknow Giants
  5. BOB Esports
  6. Udog India
  7. X Magnum Official
  8. 4 Horse Men
  9. 4King Esports
  10. Gods Given Esports
  11. Great Esports
  12. Revenge Esports
  13. Rexa Gaming
  14. Telugu Levi and Team
  15. Tense Esports

Group 15

  1. GlitchxReborn
  2. Global Esports
  3. Midwave Esports
  4. Burnx Official
  5. WSB Gaming
  6. Flex Official
  7. Team Fuze
  8. First4Mizoram
  9. 4ever Esports
  10. Alibaba Raiders
  11. Gamehum Esports
  12. Heartb Reakers
  13. Real Esports
  14. Ruling Since 80s
  15. Team VST
  16. Tribal Esports

Group 16

  1. Team Psyche
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. Forca Official
  4. Silly Esports
  5. Team Madrasi
  6. Aerobotz Esports
  7. Ghuso Esports
  8. Hail India
  9. Redecent Esports
  10. Rising Falcon
  11. Team White Shadow
  12. TMG Esports
  13. ESCN Esports
  14. Flame Esports
  15. Team UNSB
  16. Evolution Mizoram

GodLike Esports has recently added Simp and Admino to its BGMI squad. The Jelly-led lineup will endeavor to kick off its BGIS 2024 The Grind campaign on a good note. Meanwhile, Revenant Esports recruited BGMI superstar Punkk last month. The Sensei-led experienced unit will be one of the teams to watch out for in Week 2.

In the first week of The Grind, popular outfits like Team Soul, Blind, and Insane were phenomenal. Coupled with that, several underdogs like Cratic, Dream Team, and JUX amazed everyone with remarkable results.

