BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1: All 128 teams and groups revealed 

Krafton has revealed the names of the 128 teams for Week 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind. These squads have been inserted into eight groups for the initial week, which will be played from April 4 to 7. The publisher has not yet announced the teams participating in Week 2. A total of 256 teams will contest in The Grind, with the first to 64th-ranked teams from the overall rankings moving on to the main event.

The Grind will be played across four weeks from April 4 to 28. After two weeks, there will the teams in each group will be reshuffled. Fans can watch all the action live on Krafton Esports India’s YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 teams and groups

Here are the eight groups for Week 1:

Group 1

  1. Blind Esports
  2. Rivalry Esports
  3. Genesis Esports
  4. Downhill Esports
  5. T7S Esports
  6. Tedrex Esports
  7. The Supari Gang
  8. 7E Necktie
  9. Team S7ven
  10. Dcent Official
  11. Deadly Esports 4M
  12. Mg Esports
  13. Mi7 Legends
  14. Team Excellent
  15. Team Five Chief
  16. Zyro Xtreme

Group 2

  1. Gladiators Esports
  2. Orangutan Gaming
  3. Team Mayhem
  4. Version 9
  5. Stellar Esports
  6. Team Brothers Till Death
  7. The Unstoppables
  8. Megatron Gaming
  9. Adiyogi Gaming
  10. cratic Esports
  11. Desync Esports
  12. Mavericks
  13. No Coordination
  14. Team Evoke
  15. Team Hope
  16. Zh Reborn

Group 3

  1. Entity Gaming
  2. Enigma Gaming
  3. Team Fly Esports
  4. K9 Esports
  5. TWOB
  6. Signature RF
  7. Xhibit
  8. Mors Gaming Clan
  9. Codered Esports
  10. Clue Esports
  11. Dream Team Esports
  12. LOC Esports
  13. Norules Xtreme
  14. Team Elite
  15. Team Invincible
  16. Zero Vibes

Group 4

  1. Numen Gaming
  2. Big Brother Esports
  3. TWM Gaming
  4. Hydrabad Hydras
  5. Carnival Gaming
  6. Popcorn Esports
  7. Death Dealers
  8. Rip Gaming
  9. Botx Esports
  10. F48 Esports
  11. Faith Esports
  12. Karunaadu Esports
  13. PCN Esports
  14. Team Aaru
  15. Team Relax
  16. Youtube skull

Group 5

  1. CS Esports
  2. Reckoning Esports
  3. X7 Official
  4. Team E4L
  5. Chemin Esports
  6. Only Finishes
  7. G2 Battleground
  8. Sepoy Mutiny
  9. Lunatic Esports
  10. Black List Esports
  11. FFC Esports
  12. JUX Esports
  13. PI Dominators
  14. TCW Official
  15. Team Rush
  16. Yound Blood

Group 6

  1. Team Insane
  2. Windgod Esports
  3. Claw Xxpirat Esports
  4. Metal Wings
  5. Stellar Titans
  6. Star Players
  7. United Soul
  8. Nigma Rising
  9. Aim Gaming
  10. Cosmic Ravager
  11. Detonaion Gaming
  12. L2 Officials
  13. No1 Esports
  14. Team Empire
  15. Team INS
  16. zgdx Gaming

Group 7

  1. Team Soul
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Team Up50 Esports
  4. Asg Esports
  5. One Night Fighter
  6. Rising Star Official
  7. Cannon boltz
  8. Rip Mizo
  9. Element X
  10. Celsius Esports
  11. Execute Esports
  12. Last Hope
  13. Orgless 5
  14. Team Bhola
  15. Team Orgs
  16. Zeng Esports

Group 8

  1. Team 8Bit
  2. 7Hills Esports
  3. Hub Esports
  4. Team GWL
  5. Team Iflicks
  6. Mytimenow
  7. Last Hope Esports
  8. X7 Mizoram
  9. Marcos AT Battle
  10. Believer
  11. Fintox Esports
  12. Intx Furious
  13. Python Gaming
  14. Spy Ellite
  15. Team Storm
  16. Xnor Esports

These teams will play three matches each in Week 1 of The Grind. Several popular clubs like Team Soul, Orangutan, Entity, Gladiators, and others will be seen competing in the first week. All these squads will try to start their BGIS 2024 campaign on a strong note.

Each week will feature a total of four match days, where two groups will play every day. The teams at this tournament will endeavor to earn their spots in the BGIS. The main event of the India Series 2024 will commence on May 2.

