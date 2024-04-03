BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1: All 128 teams and groups revealed 

Krafton has revealed the names of the 128 teams for Week 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind. These squads have been inserted into eight groups for the initial week, which will be played from April 4 to 7. The publisher has not yet announced the teams participating in Week 2. A total of 256 teams will contest in The Grind, with the first to 64th-ranked teams from the overall rankings moving on to the main event.

The Grind will be played across four weeks from April 4 to 28. After two weeks, there will the teams in each group will be reshuffled. Fans can watch all the action live on Krafton Esports India’s YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 teams and groups

Here are the eight groups for Week 1:

Group 1

Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Genesis Esports Downhill Esports T7S Esports Tedrex Esports The Supari Gang 7E Necktie Team S7ven Dcent Official Deadly Esports 4M Mg Esports Mi7 Legends Team Excellent Team Five Chief Zyro Xtreme

Group 2

Gladiators Esports Orangutan Gaming Team Mayhem Version 9 Stellar Esports Team Brothers Till Death The Unstoppables Megatron Gaming Adiyogi Gaming cratic Esports Desync Esports Mavericks No Coordination Team Evoke Team Hope Zh Reborn

Group 3

Entity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team Fly Esports K9 Esports TWOB Signature RF Xhibit Mors Gaming Clan Codered Esports Clue Esports Dream Team Esports LOC Esports Norules Xtreme Team Elite Team Invincible Zero Vibes

Group 4

Numen Gaming Big Brother Esports TWM Gaming Hydrabad Hydras Carnival Gaming Popcorn Esports Death Dealers Rip Gaming Botx Esports F48 Esports Faith Esports Karunaadu Esports PCN Esports Team Aaru Team Relax Youtube skull

Group 5

CS Esports Reckoning Esports X7 Official Team E4L Chemin Esports Only Finishes G2 Battleground Sepoy Mutiny Lunatic Esports Black List Esports FFC Esports JUX Esports PI Dominators TCW Official Team Rush Yound Blood

Group 6

Team Insane Windgod Esports Claw Xxpirat Esports Metal Wings Stellar Titans Star Players United Soul Nigma Rising Aim Gaming Cosmic Ravager Detonaion Gaming L2 Officials No1 Esports Team Empire Team INS zgdx Gaming

Group 7

Team Soul Medal Esports Team Up50 Esports Asg Esports One Night Fighter Rising Star Official Cannon boltz Rip Mizo Element X Celsius Esports Execute Esports Last Hope Orgless 5 Team Bhola Team Orgs Zeng Esports

Group 8

Team 8Bit 7Hills Esports Hub Esports Team GWL Team Iflicks Mytimenow Last Hope Esports X7 Mizoram Marcos AT Battle Believer Fintox Esports Intx Furious Python Gaming Spy Ellite Team Storm Xnor Esports

These teams will play three matches each in Week 1 of The Grind. Several popular clubs like Team Soul, Orangutan, Entity, Gladiators, and others will be seen competing in the first week. All these squads will try to start their BGIS 2024 campaign on a strong note.

Each week will feature a total of four match days, where two groups will play every day. The teams at this tournament will endeavor to earn their spots in the BGIS. The main event of the India Series 2024 will commence on May 2.