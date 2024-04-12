BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 Group 11: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Owais-led Team Forever emerged as the star performing squad in Group 11 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2. The side achieved 52 points, including 31 finishes. Raven Esports and THW Esports garnered 34 points each. Hydra Officials, playing under new IGL Dreams, ranked fourth with 26 points. Forcrazyn Esports moved up to fifth rank after clinching their last game of the day.

Velocity Gaming earned only 17 points despite winning the first game. Team Hybrid and 1M Official claimed 17 and 16 points respectively. 4Aggressive Man, a semi-pro team, had a poor start to their The Grind journey, collecting only 11 points. Redemption Crew and Team Vixxen gained only three points each in three matches.

Group 11 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Team Forever - 52 points Raven Esports - 34 points THW Esports - 34 points Hydra Official - 26 points Forcrazyn Esports - 24 points Velocity Gaming - 17 points Team Hybrid - 17 points 1M Officials - 16 points 4 Aggressive Man - 11 points T2H Esports - 8 points Reunion - 8 points Arrancar Esports - 8 points SBA Esports - 5 points GODX - 4 points Redemption Crew - 3 points Team Vixxen - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Velocity Gaming secured a 13-point win in the opener of the Grind Day 1 with 13 points. Raven Esports went on to play fiercely and gained 21 points, 15 of which were collected from eliminations. Their players Hanjo, Reaper, and Hulk took five, four, and four frags respectively. Team Forever claimed 15 points thanks to their newest addition MJ’s five kills. Team Hybrid and Hydra Official clinched eight and seven points respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Owais-led Team Forever pulled off a huge 28-point triumphant in the second battle. Omega from the lineup picked up seven finishes. IM Official and THW Esports earned 12 and 11 points respectively. Hydra and Hybrid acquired eight points each, while Raven ensured seven points. Velocity Gaming was eliminated in the first circle with no points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Forcrazyn Esports claimed an impressive 20-point Chicken Dinner in the third game of The Grind Day 1. THW Esports was outstanding as well, scoring 17 crucial points to their name. Hydra Official grabbed 11 points with the help of seven kills. Team Forever and 4 Aggressive Man posted nine and eight points respectively on the board.