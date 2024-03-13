Hydra Official signs BGMI pro Dreams ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024

Hydra Official announced the signing of BGMI pro Tushar "Dreams" Jain ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The organization, owned by popular gaming streamer Dynamo, signed him as an IGL, replacing Starboy on the squad. He was previously a member of Team XSpark. The club is gearing up for the upcoming official tournament.

In October 2023, Hydra Official announced their new lineup featuring DuoraOP, SparshOP, Spraygod, and Starboy. The roster showcased promising performances in a few tournaments but couldn’t achieve any big feats in the last five months. Now, under their new captain, they will endeavor to win the BGIS 2024.

BGMI star Dreams joins Hydra Official

Starting his career in 2021, Dreams has played for Celsius, Nigma Galaxy, and Team XSpark over the past three years. While playing for Celsius Esports, he and his teammates secured the fourth spot in the Skyesports Grand Slam 2022, which was won by GodLike Esports.

Dreams joined the popular UAE-based organization Nigma Galaxy in May 2022. He won the BGMI Pro Warrior Cup Season 2. His team also achieved a sixth spot in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, an official major tournament. The club finished 14th and 13th in the BGMS Season 1 and the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown respectively.

Dreams played for WSB Gaming in 2023 for a few months. He then joined Team XSpark in July last year. However, he played as the fifth man in this team in many matches. His club sealed third spot in the BGIS 2023.

Hydra Official's performance in recent tournaments

After signing their new squad in October 2023, Hydra Esports failed to claim a respectable place in any tournaments. The club showcased its commendable run in the League Stage of the BMPS Season 2 but couldn’t maintain its consistency in the Grand Finals. They concluded their campaign in 10th position there.

Hydra Official ranked seventh in the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024. The side also made it to the Grand Finals of the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series but had an average run there. The lineup took 12th place in this first major tournament of the year. The club recently occupied the seventh spot in the Skyesports Champions Series.

Hydra Official is currently fighting in the Upthrust Esports India Rising tournament. The Dreams-led squad will also be seen participating in the Skyesports Mobile Open. Their main goal is to ensure a respectable spot in BGIS 2024.