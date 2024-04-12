BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1: Groups, teams, map schedule, and where to watch 

Week 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind begins on Friday, April 12. Day 1 of Week 2 was initially scheduled to start on April 11, but it was postponed due to server issues. Week 2 will run from April 12 to April 15. Eight groups with 16 teams each are participating in this phase of the tournament. Groups 11 and 12 will play on the opening day of the second week.

Well-known BGMI squads like Hydra Official, Team Forever, and Team Zero will kick off their The Grind journey journey on Day 1. These teams have experienced players on their rosters and will be hoping for a good start to this stage.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 groups and teams

Here are the two groups (and teams) competing in BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1:

Group 11

Hydra Official 4 Aggressive Man Redemption Crew THW Esports Team Forever Godx T2H Esports Team Hybrid Reunion Arrancar Esports Forcazyn Esports 1M Official Reven Esports SBA Esports Team Vixxen Velocity Gaming

Group 12

Genxfm Esports Bot Army Esports FS Esports Team Executors Team Zero Frequency Esports Tarkin Spartans Original Mizoram Team RGB Allstars Esports Galaxy Racers HS6 Esports NGG Ready 4 Domination RVNC Esports Team Vrhten Utog Esports

Map order and schedule

Group 11 will play the first three encounters in The Grind Week 2 Day 1. Group 12 will contest in the next three matches.

All six action-packed encounters will be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

Here is the match-wise schedule/order for The Grind Week 2 Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 12)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 12)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 12)

Hydra Official, owned by popular streamer Dynamo, recently signed Dreams and named him captain. The team has produced promising results in the last few tournaments. It is seeded in Group 11, along with Owais-led Team Forever.

Team Zero, which features Battlegrounds Mobile India star Scout, is in Group 12. The team has not been performing well in recent tournaments and will hope to change its fortunes soon.

Genxfm Esports, a rising team, is also in Group 12. The team has impressed in many tournaments in the past and will be looking to deliver consistent performances in the BGIS 2024.