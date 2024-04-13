BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 Group 14: Overall scoreboard, summary, and more

Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 concluded on April 13. Tense Esports was the top performer in Group 14 with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners. Boss Esports achieved second rank with 33 points and one Chicken Dinner. Great Esports ended up in third spot with 26 points. Godsgiven Esports and 4King achieved fourth and fifth ranks with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, had a modest run in their first three matches of The Grind. The experienced squad picked up only 17 points, 11 of which came from frags. Lucknow Giants got 15 kills but failed to collect any position points. Revenge Esports scored 13 points, while Dragon and 4 Horse Men claimed 12 points each. Udog India was the poorest performer in the group with only four points in three games.

Group 14 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Tense Esports - 52 points Boss Esports - 33 points Great Esports - 26 points Godsgiven Esports - 25, points 4King Esports - 24 points Gods Reign - 17 points Lucknow Giants - 15 points Revenge Esports - 13 points Dragon Esports - 12 points 4 Horse Men - 12 points Team Vintage - 9 points X Magnum Official - 9 points Rexa Gaming - 8 points Telugu Levi & Team - 7 points BOB Esports - 6 points Udog India - 4 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Boss Esports sealed a brilliant 22-point Chicken Dinner in their first game of The Grind. Their athletes Aimgod and Bantai claimed seven and five finishes, respectively. Great Esports too had a fine game, scoring 12 points. Revenge and Dragon Esports seized 10 points each. Gods Reign had an average match as the side took only five points. Udog India and Rexa Gaming failed completely in the opener.

Match 2 - Miramar

Tense Esports played superbly to win the second round with 26 points. Prince and Quagmire from the club dismissed five and four players respectively in this encounter. 4King Esports managed to add 19 crucial points to their name. Godsgiven had another brilliant round as the side gained 16 important points. Gods Reign was knocked out earlier with only two points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Tense Esports kept up their dominance in the third match as well and ensured a 25-point victory. Great Esports and Gods Reign added 12 and 10 points to their respective names. Boss Esports claimed eight points, while Godsgiven, 4Horse, Lucknow Giants, and X Magnum picked up six points each in their third match of The Grind.