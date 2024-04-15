BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 3 Group 16: Overall standings, summary, and more

The third day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 concluded on April 14, 2024. Team Psyche finished top in Group 16 with 41 points and a Chicken Dinner. ESCN Esports held second place with 37 points, followed by Ghuso Esports with 35. Team USNB and Rising Falcons secured fourth and fifth position respectively with 26 points each.

Gujarat Tigers, led by veteran Shadow, made a slow start to its The Grind campaign as the seasoned lineup amassed a meager 24 points. Further down, Forca Officials and Silly Esports claimed 18 and 17 points respectively. Aerobotz Esports could only collect nine points across three games. Redecent and Flame Esports collected two points each, while Team White Shadow claimed a single point.

Group 16 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Here is the overall scoreboard of Group 16;

Team Psyche - 41 points ESCN Esports - 37 points Ghuso Esports - 35 points Team UNSB - 26 points Rising Falcon - 26 points Gujarat Tigers - 24 points Forca Officials - 18 points Silly Esports - 17 points Aerobotz Esports - 12 points Evolution Mizoram - 11 points Team Madrasi - 8 points HAIL INDIA - 6 points TMG Esports - 5 points Redecent Esports - 2 points Flame Esports - 2 points Team White Shadow - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

The first game belonged to Team Psyche who achieved a stunning 25-point Chicken Dinner. Notable members Striker, Carry, and MrSpray claimed five, four, and four kills respectively. Team UNSB also enjoyed a great run and secured 12 points. Aerobotz and Forca Officials plundered 10 points each. Gujarat Tigers captured seven eliminations but failed to collect any position points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Ghuso Esports came out victorious in the second game of The Grind, posting 24 points thanks to Asish’s eight kills. ESCN, Psyche, and Silly Esports sealed 12, 10, and 10 points respectively. Team UNSB grabbed eight points, including two kills. Gujarat Tigers continued to stumble throughout this match before getting eliminated in an early fight, registering just a single point.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Switching to the third encounter, ESCH Esports showcased amazing performances and acquired a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers showed notable improvement and earned 16 important points. The team was led by pros Wixxky and Shadow, as they clinched six and three kills respectively. Rising Falcon also did well, posting 15 points.