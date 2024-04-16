BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Group 10: Overall standings, summary, and more

Week 2 of BGIS 2024 The Grind came to a close on April 15, 2024. Revenant Esports ensured the first position to their name in Group 10. The Sensei-led powerhouse claimed 41 points, adorned with 26 kills and one Chicken Dinner. DO OR DIE grabbed the second rank with 34 points and one Chicken Dinner. R4W Official accumulated 27 points and took third position in the rankings.

U4G Esports and Team Tamilas collected 26 and 25 points respectively in their initial three matches of The Grind on Monday. Imprnt Esports secured 23 points with the help of 18 kills. Flanker Esports won one Chicken Dinner and picked up 18 points. Marcos Gaming clinched only 15 points, including 11 finishes.

Team Mayur and Aslaaa Esports posted 13 and 11 points, respectively. Mastizone Gaming plundered seven points, while Team Insane Mizoram and Narzo Officials grabbed six and two points, respectively.

Group 10 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Revenant Esports - 41 points DO OR DIE - 34 points R4W Official - 27 points U4G Esports - 26 points Team Tamilas - 25 points Imprnt Esports - 23 points Flanker Esports - 18 points Marcos Gaming - 15 points Team Mayur - 13 points Aslaaa Esports - 11 points GravexDiggers - 8 points Volcanic Esports - 8 points Secret Agents - 8 points Mastizone Gaming - 7 points Team Insane Mizoram - 6 points Narzo Officials - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

DO OR DIE defeated U4G Esports in the last zone of the first match to secure a brilliant Chicken Dinner. However, both squads claimed 18 points each. Revenant Esports gained 10 points thanks to Aquanox’s three kills. R4W and Imprnt collected eight and seven points, respectively. Team Tamilas, a tier-one BGMI lineup, took only four points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Revenant Esports, who recently signed Punkk, dominated completely in the second round, capturing a massive 28-point Chicken Dinner. Their players, Aquanox, Punk, and Sensei, claimed eight, four, and three kills, respectively. R4W Official achieved 13 points, including seven frags. Team Mayur and DO OR DIE grabbed 11 and 10 points respectively, while Team Tamilas and U4G got six points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Flanker Esports competed wisely in the third encounter and achieved their first Chicken Dinner of The Grind with 16 points. Team Tamilas too played excellently and picked up 15 points thanks to Maxy’s four finishes. Imprnt Esports clinched 15 points, while Marcos Gaming accumulated eight points.

