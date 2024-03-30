Revenant Esports has announced the signing of Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh in their BGMI lineup on March 29, 2024, ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. Punkk has joined his old teammates Sensei and Fierce after a year apart. The trio were part of Team XO in the inaugural season of the India Series and helped their firm achieve a podium there.

Punkk was previously associated with Reckoning Esports, but his journey under the banner did not see much success. He will hope to recapture his signature form and earn some respectable achievements with Revenant Esports. Punkk will once again be seen playing the leadership of Sensei. The club is all set to compete in the BGIS Grind, starting on April 4, 2024.

Revenant Esports' BGMI lineup

Here is the five-man unit of the club;

Sensei - Deepak Negi Fierce - Ritesh Nawander Aquanox - Harsh Rao Blaze - Hamza Khozema Punkk - Ashutosh Singh

Earlier in January 2024, MJ and Apollo left the organization to play for Gujarat Tigers, with Aquanox and Blaze replacing them in the squad. Recently, Simp also left the lineup and has been replaced by Punkk. The organization made these changes to improve its performance in the first official BGMI tournament of 2024, the BGIS.

Despite the presence of top-tier players, Revenant Esports has yet to achieve any major wins since the club's BGMI debut in mid-2021. The organization finished seventh in the India Series 2023 and eighth in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 2. They registered the fifth spot in the India vs South Korea Invitational last year. The club's inconsistency was evident in these three official tournaments.

After signing popular duo Aquanox and Blaze, Reveanat Esports emerged victorious in the Upthrust The Multiverse Series 2024. The Sensei-led brigade sealed the sixth position in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series, a major tournament, and finished fifth in the Skyesports Championship Series. Revenant's quest for their first major BGMI title continues.

Punkk could be a perfect pick for Revenant Esports as he has played with Sensei and Fierce before. He has performed well individually in his previous organization, displaying his exceptional ability and top-level gameplay in many tournaments. The experienced lineup will begin their campaign for the BGIS on April 4, 2024.