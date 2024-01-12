Revenant Esports signs BGMI stars Aquanox and Blaze

Popular India firm Revenant Esports officially included Aquanox and Blaze in their BGMI squad ahead of the Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season. Both the veteran players were previously members of Gods Reign and will now begin the 2024 season under the new banner. These athletes have been playing for the organization on a trial basis for the last few days before they were signed.

On January 12, 2024, Revenant uploaded a short video featuring Aquanox and Blaze on their social media accounts. After moderate performances in 2023, the club added two new members to achieve better results this year. The organization, with these experienced athletes, will hope to kick off its campaign on a commendable note in the Snapdragon Pro Series today.

Revenant Esports recently announced the departure of MJ from the squad. He was signed by the club along with Sensei in April 2023, before the return of BGMI in India. Apollo and Fierce then joined the lineup in June, right after the game's re-release. Simp was included in the crew in November of last year.

BGMI pros Aquanox and Blaze join Revenant Esports

The famous trio of Aquanox, Blaze, and NinjaJod had been playing together under various banners for a long time. However, they have now parted ways as NinjaJod has joined Team XSpark.

Meanwhile, Aquanox and Blaze have decided to play together and have joined Revenant Esports for their future endeavors. These two players do not need any introduction in the BGMI scene, as they have displayed their spectacular abilities in many big tournaments.

Harsh "AquaNox" Rao is popular for his unique play style and has won multiple individual accolades over the past three years. Hamza "Blaze" Hyderabadwala is also regarded as one of the most skilled BGMI athletes in the country. He recently earned the Final MVP award in the Upthrust Diwali Battle 2023 for his outstanding individual performances.

In 2023, Revenat Esports looked good in a few notable tournaments but failed to win any big titles. They registered second place in the Nodwin Champions Cup and then captured the third spot in the Villager Pro Invitational. The club grabbed seventh place in the BGIS and fifth in the India vs Korea Invitational. The Sensei-led squad then placed second in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and claimed the eighth spot in the BMPS Season 2.

However, Revenant Esports suffered a big setback in BGMS 2023 (a major BGMI tournament hosted by Nodwin Gaming) as they were in the 21st position and could not gain a seat in the Grand Finals.