BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Group 9: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Megastars Gaming is at the top spot with 45 points in Group 9 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2. The crew won two Chicken Dinners and acquired 25 kills in their three matches. Hyper Legends has grabbed the second position with 28 points, 17 of which were collected from eliminations. Livecraft Esports earned the third rank with 25 points and a Chicken Dinner.

Team XSpark saw an average start to their campaign in Week 2 and came fourth with 24 points when it ended. Despite being the most experienced lineup in this group, the Shadow-led squad couldn’t deliver the results they wanted. Team Storm99 is fifth with 22 points, followed by Nameless Crew and Astrokids.

Undefeated Mizoram has scored 18 points, while Five Filter and Vasista Esports have registered 12 points each. R Esports had a horrendous second week, claiming only eight points. Madsoul Esports were eliminated early on in all three matches without a single point.

Group 9 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Megastars Gaming - 45 points Hyper Legends - 28 points Livecraft Esports - 25 points Team XSpark - 24 points Team Storm99 - 22 points Nameless Crew - 21 points Astrokids - 21 points Voltx Gaming - 19 points Undefeated Mizoram - 18 points Five Filter Esports - 12 points Vasista Esports - 12 points Signature P6 - 9 points R Esports - 8 points Instinct Outliers - 7 points JSR - 3 points Madsoul Esports - 0 point

Match 1 - Erangel

The first game took place on the Erangel map and was won by Livecraft Esports with 17 points. Hyper Legends was outstanding as well and grabbed 20 points. Astrokids gathered 10 crucial points, while Voltx, Undefeated, and R Esports got eight points each. Team XSpark managed to acquire only four points in its first match of The Grind.

Match 2 - Miramar

Megastars Gaming enhanced their gameplay in the second round and seized a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Team Storm’s aggressive approach helped them gain 16 points. Team XSpark secured 10 points thanks to their star player Ninjajod’s eight kills. Undefeated and Hyper Legends claimed nine and eight points, respectively. Livecraft added six points to their name.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Megastars Gaming got another thrilling victory in the third game with 21 points. Their player, Blaxx, picked up seven frags. Nameless Crew gained 13 points, including 10 kills. Team XSpark added 10 crucial points to their name. Astrokids took nine points, while Five Filter and Voltx got eight points each in their last game of the BGIS The Grind Week 2.

