BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 2 Group 4: Overall points table, highlights, and more

Marcos Gaming got the prime position in Group 4 with the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 2. The team was outstanding throughout their three encounters and accumulated 45 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 25 kills. Team Forever, led by BGMI star Owais, gained the second spot with 43 points. Team INS ended up at third rank with 34 points, including 17 kills.

Evolution Mizoram claimed fourth place with 22 points and one Chicken Dinner. XNOR Esports was fifth with 21 points. Team XSpark, which features seasoned players like NinjaJod and Sarang, had an average run, scoring only 20 points on Day 2 of the BGIS The Grind Week 3. DO OR DIE and Godsgiven earned 17 and 15 points, respectively.

RIP Gaming and Team Mayur took 12 points each, while Fintox and Godx grabbed nine points each. Team White Shadow played miserably and got only three points. Team Invincible was the only team in the group who did not secure a single point.

Group 4 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 2

Here are the Group 4 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 2:

Marcos Gaming - 45 points Team Forever - 44 points Team INS - 34 points Evolution Mizoram - 22 points XNOR Esports - 21 points Team XSpark - 20 points DO OR DIE - 17 points Godsgiven Esports - 15 points RIP Esports - 12 points Team Mayur - 12 points Fintox Esports - 9 points Godx - 9 points Clue Esports - 6 points Death Dealers - 6 points Team White Shadow - 3 points Team Invincible - 0 point

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Forever demonstrated splendid performances in its first match of the Grind Week 3 to secure a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Its newest addition, MJ, was the top performer with five finishes. Marcos Gaming, INS, and XSpark took 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. XNOR Esports clinched nine points in its opening battle.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second game saw Marcos Gaming seal a brilliant 22-point Chicken Dinner to its name. Hunter and Saif from the team dismissed five players each. Team INS and Team Forever added 12 to their respective tally. DO OR DIE displayed some resistance to claim 10 points. Team XSpark garnered six points, thanks to Spraygod’s three eliminations.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Evolution Mizoram ended its The Grind campaign with 19 points. Team Forever, too, had a fine game, posting 14 points on the board. XNOR Esports looked good and took 12 important points, while Team INS and Marcos plundered 12 points each. Team XSpark once again failed to touch the double digit mark and managed only three points.