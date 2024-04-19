BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

TMG Esports obtained the first spot in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3. The squad secured one Chicken Dinner and 44 points in their three matches played on April 19. Voltx Gaming finished second with 42, including 26 kills. Marcos At Battle was third on the leaderboard with 33 points. Ultog Esports grabbed the fourth rank with 23 points.

Adiyogi, Popcorn Esports, Troy Tamilan, and Tribal Esports claimed 22, 22, 20, and 14 points respectively on Day 2 of the Grind Week 3. 7Hills Esports had a disappointing run as the side gained only 10 points.

Three experienced squads Team Insane, Team Zero, and Chemin had a terrible day, scoring seven, seven, and four points respectively. R Esports was knocked out earlier in their three matches with no points.

Group 3 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3

TMG Esports - 44 points Voltx Gaming - 42 points Marcos At Battle - 33 points Utog Esports - 23 points Adiyogi Gaming - 22 points Popcorn Esports - 22 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 20 points Tribal Esports - 14 points ASG SF Mizoram - 11 points 7Hills Esports - 10 points Python Gaming - 9 points Team Insane - 7 points Team Zero - 7 points Chemin Esports - 4 points Redemption Crew - 1 point R Esports - 0 point

Match 1 - Erangel

Voltx Gaming exhibited outstanding performances in the opening game and grabbed a mammoth 27-point Chicken Dinner. Syraxx and Vishu from the team took nine and five kills respectively. TMG and Utog were also impressive, collecting 18 and 14 points respectively. Chemin and Team Zero were eliminated in the initial zones with one point each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Marcos At Battle conquered the second round with 21 points. Voltx Gaming had another spectacular game as they added 15 important points to their tally. Tribal claimed 12 points, while 7Hills and Popcorn Esports secured nine points each. Team Insane once again faced failure and got only three points. Team Zero, which features Scout, picked up only two points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The third and last game of the group was won by TMG Esports with 24 points. Adiyogi and Marcos acquired 17 and 10 points respectively. Team Zero and Chemin Esports secured four and three points respectively, while Chemin managed only one point in their day's last encounter of the Grind.

