BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 3 Group 5: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team UP50 showcased consistent performances in Group 5 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 and emerged as table toppers with 47 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Fly was also spectacular as they garnered 36 points in three matches. Tense Esports, who dominated their Week 1 matches, too had a good run today, adding 34 points to their name.

CodeRed Esports and 4 Aggressive Man claimed 29 and 22 points respectively. Team S7VEN ensured 21 points with the help of 16 finishes. R4W Official faced some difficulties and scored only 15 points in their last three matches of the Grind. GravexDiggers and Team Mayhem grabbed 11 and 9 points to their respective names. Lucknow Giants, a well-known name, secured only four points.

Group 5 results of BGMI 2024 The Grind Week 3

Team U50 - 47 points Team Fly - 36 points Tense Esports - 34 points CodeRed Esports - 29 points 4 Aggressive Man - 22 points Team S7VEN - 21 points Ruling Since 80s - 20 points R4W Official - 15 points GravexDriggers - 11 points Team Mayhem - 9 points Black List Esports - 8 points 4King Esports - 7 points Flanker Esports - 4 points Team Brothers Till Death - 4 points Lucknow Giants - 4 points Signature RF - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

The day started with the first game in the Erangel, in which Team UP50 displayed their dominance and gained a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Sarkar, Kanha, and Anon from their squad claimed five, three, and three eliminations respectively. R4W Official had a good start, collecting 14 important points. Ruling Since 80s and Team Fly secured 11 points each. Two popular teams Mayhem and Lucknow Giants were unable to gain a single point.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Fly was the winner of the second game of the Grind Day 3 with 16 points. Tense Esports exhibited their supremacy and obtained 23 points. Their player Jatin alone clinched nine eliminations. Grave, Team UP50, and Mayhem scored nine points each. 4 Aggressive Man earned eight points, including four frags.

Match 3 - Sanhok

CodeRed Esports notched up their third and last game of the Grind with 20 points. Team UP50 had another fine performance, posting 14 points on the leaderboard. Tense and S7VEN accumulated 10 points to their respective names. Lucknow Giants added only four points, while Mayhem, Signature, and 4King were knocked out of the match without any points.

