BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 1 Group 10: Overall standings, summary, and more

On April 25, Group 10 participants competed in a string of three matches at the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4. Raven Esports topped the table with 32 points and a Chicken Dinner. Right behind them, Big Brother Esports stood second with 30 points. Rounding off the top three, Gujarat Tigers, a well-known roster, sealed its spot with 29 points and 19 eliminations. SBA Esports finished fourth with eight kills and 26 points.

Despite grabbing a win, WSB Gaming only amassed 22 points and stood fifth in the overall standings. Right on its heels, Rivalry and Allstar Esports claimed 22 and 18 points respectively. Sitting in ninth and tenth, Believer and Arrancar Esports grabbed 13 points each. In the bottom half of the table, F4B, Norules Xtreme, and Undefeated Xtreme could only accrue eight points each.

Group 10 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4

Raven Esports - 32 points Big Brother Esports - 30 points Gujarat Tigers - 29 points SBA Esports - 26 points WSB Gaming - 22 points Rivalry Esports - 22 points Allstars Esports - 18 points Desync Esports - 16 points Believer Esports - 13 points Arrancar Esports - 13 points One Night Fighter - 12 points Revenge Esports - 11 points F4B Esports - 8 points Norules Xtreme - 8 points Undefeated Mizoram - 8 points Udog India - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

SBA Esports posted a 19-point Chicken Dinner in its opening game at The Grind. Not too far behind, Rivalry and Big Brother grabbed 17 and 12 points respectively. Desync Esports looked impressive in the initial zones and added 11 points to its overall tally.

Moving further down, Gujarat Tigers and Raven Esports added seven points each. Bijlu from Rivalry, Reaper from Raven, and Baniya from Desync picked up five kills apiece.

Match 2 - Miramar

Game 2 saw the Gujarat Tigers deliver a top-tier performance and secure 22 points, including 17 finishes. Star player Shadow posted six kills, while Wixxky and ClutchGod amassed five eliminations apiece.

However, WSB Gaming stood victorious with an impressive 16 points. One Night Fighters and F4B claimed ten and eight points respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Raven Esports enjoyed a spectacular run in the third match, delivering an emphatic 25-point Chicken Dinner. Notable member Reaper finished his phenomenal display with six eliminations. Big Brother Esports acquired 13 points, while Believer and Allstars Esports clinched eight each. Shadow-led Gujarat Tigers was eliminated with no points in the last game at The Grind.