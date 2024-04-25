BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 1 Group 9: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Team VST emerged as the star performer in Group 9 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4. The underdog lineup amassed 58 points, including 40 eliminations. Grind One Esports took the second spot with 34 points. IMPRNT came third with 28 points, while Carnival Gaming was fourth in the table with 27 points. Ghuso Esports achieved 26 points and ranked fifth in the group.

Megastars Gaming had a poor run in the first encounters of the first day of the Grind Week 4 but showed improvement in the third battle. The semi-pro team grabbed 17 points. Tedrex and Only Finishes managed 16 and 15 points respectively.

TWOB, which features former Gujarat Tigers players, had a bad day, claiming only 15 points. ASG and Last Hope secured eight and six points respectively, while Team VRH, Mavericks, and Rising Falcon collected three points each.

Group 9 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4

Team VST - 58 points Grind One Esports - 34 points IMPRNT - 28 points Carnival Gaming - 27 points Ghuso Esports - 26 points Megastars Gaming - 17 points Tedrex Esports - 16 points Only Finishes - 15 points TWOB - 15 points Stellar Titans - 14 points Asg Esports - 8 points Last Hope - 6 points Team Fuze - 4 points Team VRH TEN - 3 points Mavericks - 3 points Rising Falcons - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Ghuso Esports pulled off a 19-point victory in the first encounter of the Grind Week 4. However, it was Team VST who attracted everyone’s eyes in the match as they grabbed 20 points, including 14 eliminations. Their member Dazzle alone dismissed eight players. Carnival Gaming also demonstrated a top-tier performance and clinched 16 points thanks to Goblin’s six finishes.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team VST once again preferred to play aggressively and earned a huge 27-point Chicken Dinner. BeastOG from their squad took six kills. IMPRNT Esports and Stellar Titans gained 14 and 11 points respectively. TWOB, an experienced lineup, claimed seven points. Carnival Gaming faced failure in this match as the side captured only three points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Grind One Esports displayed a fantastic comeback in the third game of the Grind Week 4 Day 1 and sealed a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Hedwig, Tonyg, and Dead picked up six, five, and four eliminations respectively. Megastars Gaming and Team VST ensured 11 points each. While IMPRNT and Carnival Gaming gained eight points each.