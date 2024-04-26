BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The second day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 will kick off on April 26, with teams from Groups 11 and 12 set to compete in the remaining three matches. Several popular organizations like GodLike, Gods Reign, Medal, Hydra, and Global Esports will play to grab a healthy lead on Friday.

160 out of the 255 participating teams in the Grind event have already played their six matches. As of writing, 95 teams have competed in the first three matches and will participate in the remaining fixtures over the next three days. Notably, Team CannonBoltz was banned from the tournament last week for cheating.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 2 groups and teams

Group 11

TWM Gaming Mecal Esports Gods Reign AIM Gaming Flame Esports Stellar Esports GLA Esports Redx Livecraft Esports GodLike Esports Deadly Esports 4M INTxFurious Flex Official Team Zero Official Tarkin Spartans 4EVER Esports

Group 12

Hydra Official Team Insane Mizoram ZH Reborn Cosmic Ravager Global Esports RTGxIND Gamehub Esports U4G Esports NO Coordination Vasista Esports Downhill Esports Aerobotz Esports 7E Necktie Orangutan Gaming Team Vintage Team Empire

Day 2 schedule and where to watch

On Day 2 of The Grind Week 4, the first three matches will be held between the 16 participating teams from Group 11, while the next three will feature Group 12 candidates. Fans can catch the proceedings live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here's the map schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 11)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 12)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 12)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 12)

GodLike Esports enjoyed an amazing start to its BGIS 2024 The Grind campaign as the Jelly-led fan favorites accumulated 48 points across the first three games. Building on this momentum, the team will strive to replicate these results in the upcoming games on Friday.

On the other hand, Gods Reign and Medal Esports suffered a disappointing run. However, given their experience, both teams are expected to deliver improved performances and qualify for the India Series main event. Hydra Official and Orangutan also faltered a bit in the initial three encounters.