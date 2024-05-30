BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 1 Group 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

By Gametube
Modified May 30, 2024 22:44 IST
Group 2 of BGIS Wildcard contested on May 30 (Image via BGMI)
Group 2 of BGIS Wildcard contested on May 30 (Image via BGMI)

NIY Esports came first in Group 2 on Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard. The underdog team accumulated 38 points with the help of 21 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. This squad played three matches. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, gained 34 points on Day 1 and ended up in the second position in Group 2. THW Esports finished third with 31 points. Raven Esports registered 23 points and secured the fourth spot on the table.

Windgod and K9 Squad achieved 20 points each in their three matches of the BGIS Wildcard. Galaxy Esports and 4King got 15 points on Day 1. RIP Mizo, a popular team, came 10th with 13 points.

MOGO Esports, led by BGMI star Destro, had a terrible day, scoring only 10 points. New Version, Decent, and Heros Gaming took eight, three, and one point, respectively. These teams have three matches left in the event.

BGIS 2024 Wildcard Group 2 results

Overall points table of Group 2 (Image via BGMI)
Overall points table of Group 2 (Image via BGMI)
  1. NIY Esports - 38 points
  2. Gujarat Tigers - 34 points
  3. THW Esports - 31 points
  4. Raven Esports - 23 points
  5. Windgod Esports - 20 points
  6. K9 Squad - 20 points
  7. Galaxy Esports - 15 points
  8. 4King Esports - 15 points
  9. Version 9 - 14 points
  10. RIP Mizo - 13 points
  11. TMG - 12 points
  12. Cratic Esports - 11 points
  13. MOGO Esports - 10 points
  14. New Version - 8 points
  15. Dcent Official - 3 point
  16. Heros Gaming - 1 point
also-read-trending Trending

Match 1 - Erangel

NIY Esports pulled off a spectacular 19-point victory in their first game of the BGIS Wildcard. Raven Esports went on to play aggressively and achieved 16 points, including 12 frags. Reaper, a member of this squad, was phenomenal in this game. He picked up nine kills alone.

Windgod got 12 points, while Version 9 secured nine points. MOGO Esports saw a poor start to the day, securing only four points. Decent, Gujarat Tigers, and K9 Squad took three points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

THW Esports showcased brilliant rotation and teamwork in the second game and clinched a 19-point Chicken Dinner. THW Kiomao played amazingly and claimed six eliminations.

NIY Esports had another fabulous match, collecting 17 important points. Galaxy and Gujarat Tigers earned 13 and 11 points, respectively. K9 and MOGO got nine and five points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Gujarat Tigers bounced back in the third match of the BGIS Wildcard with a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Shadow and Maxx, two members of this team, clinched four and three kills, respectively.

THW Esports added 11 important points to its name. RIP Mizo collected nine points, while New Version, K9, and 4King grabbed eight points each. Windgod and TMG garnered five points each. MOGO didn't play well in this game and picked up only one point.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी