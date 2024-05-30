BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 1 Group 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

NIY Esports came first in Group 2 on Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard. The underdog team accumulated 38 points with the help of 21 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. This squad played three matches. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, gained 34 points on Day 1 and ended up in the second position in Group 2. THW Esports finished third with 31 points. Raven Esports registered 23 points and secured the fourth spot on the table.

Windgod and K9 Squad achieved 20 points each in their three matches of the BGIS Wildcard. Galaxy Esports and 4King got 15 points on Day 1. RIP Mizo, a popular team, came 10th with 13 points.

MOGO Esports, led by BGMI star Destro, had a terrible day, scoring only 10 points. New Version, Decent, and Heros Gaming took eight, three, and one point, respectively. These teams have three matches left in the event.

BGIS 2024 Wildcard Group 2 results

Overall points table of Group 2 (Image via BGMI)

NIY Esports - 38 points Gujarat Tigers - 34 points THW Esports - 31 points Raven Esports - 23 points Windgod Esports - 20 points K9 Squad - 20 points Galaxy Esports - 15 points 4King Esports - 15 points Version 9 - 14 points RIP Mizo - 13 points TMG - 12 points Cratic Esports - 11 points MOGO Esports - 10 points New Version - 8 points Dcent Official - 3 point Heros Gaming - 1 point

Trending

Match 1 - Erangel

NIY Esports pulled off a spectacular 19-point victory in their first game of the BGIS Wildcard. Raven Esports went on to play aggressively and achieved 16 points, including 12 frags. Reaper, a member of this squad, was phenomenal in this game. He picked up nine kills alone.

Windgod got 12 points, while Version 9 secured nine points. MOGO Esports saw a poor start to the day, securing only four points. Decent, Gujarat Tigers, and K9 Squad took three points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

THW Esports showcased brilliant rotation and teamwork in the second game and clinched a 19-point Chicken Dinner. THW Kiomao played amazingly and claimed six eliminations.

NIY Esports had another fabulous match, collecting 17 important points. Galaxy and Gujarat Tigers earned 13 and 11 points, respectively. K9 and MOGO got nine and five points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Gujarat Tigers bounced back in the third match of the BGIS Wildcard with a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Shadow and Maxx, two members of this team, clinched four and three kills, respectively.

THW Esports added 11 important points to its name. RIP Mizo collected nine points, while New Version, K9, and 4King grabbed eight points each. Windgod and TMG garnered five points each. MOGO didn't play well in this game and picked up only one point.