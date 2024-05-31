BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 2 Group 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Soul secured the first spot in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard. The Manya-led lineup had a dominant run, scoring 50 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 29 kills. Medal Esports gained second rank with 33 points, while Voltx Gaming acquired third position with 29 points. IMPRNT Esports stood fourth in the table with 24 points.

Entity Gaming had a mediocre outcome, claiming fifth place with 22 points. Big Brother and Team VST scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Team Zero ranked eighth on the scoreboard with 15 points, followed by ESCN Esports. Genesis Esports came 11th with nine points. Inertia and RTG collected eight points each, while RVNC ended up in the 16th spot with only three points.

Group 3 results of BGIS 2024 Wildcard

Overall leaderboard of Group 3 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul - 50 points Medal Esports - 33 points Voltx Esports - 29 points IMPRNT Espkrts - 24 points Entity Gaming - 22 points Big Brother Esports - 18 points Team VST - 17 points Team Zero - 15 points ESCN - 12 points Vomex Esports - 10 points Genesis Esports - 9 points Inertia Esports - 8 points RTGxIND - 8 points Boltz Rushers - 7 points Dragon Claw - 4 points RVNC Esports - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Soul kicked off their BGIS wildcard run on a strong note, clinching an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the first game. Medal Esports also had a fine start, amassing 17 points and 11 eliminations, with Sayyam taking six frags. Entity Gaming earned 11 points, while Big Brother and Voltx picked up nine and eight points, respectively. Team Zero claimed seven points, with six eliminations.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second encounter also belonged to Team Soul as the side registered a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Rony and Manya claimed six and four eliminations to their respective names. Medal Esports achieved 11 points, while IMPRNT posted nine points on the board. Entity and Team Zero ensured seven points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Voltx Gaming made a fantastic comeback in their third battle of the BGIS Wildcard and conquered a 21-point Chicken Dinner. IMPRNT added 13 important points to their hand, while ESCN, VST, and Big Brother garnered eight points each. Team Soul was eliminated earlier but managed six points to their name. Entity Gaming earned only four points.