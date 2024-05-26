Team XSpark qualifies for BGIS 2024 Semifinals, Entity and Carnival Gaming falter in Round 4

Fan-favorite Team XSpark captured their spot in the BGIS 2024 Semifinals after coming into the top four of their group. On May 25, Group 3 played all their six games of the fourth round. Inferno Squad clinched the first rank there with 58 points and two WWCDs. Team Insane ranked second in the table with 54 points. Team XSpark (51) and Hyderabad Hydras (47) finished third and fourth, respectively.

These four top clubs from Group 3 booked their tickets for the Semifinals. The remaining teams have been moved to the BGIS 2024 Wildcard. Many famous names like Entity and Carnival Gaming faltered poorly and didn’t even finish in the top 10 of the overall standings. They collected only 20 and 26 points, respectively, in their six matches.

XSpark, Entity, and Carnival Gaming’s performances in Group 3 of BGIS 2024 Round 4

Round 4 Group 3 overall leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

In the first clash, Team XSpark got off to a fine start and grabbed 12 points to their name. Sarang from their squad picked up three frags. However, Team Insane was unbeaten in the match and gained 19 points. Carnival and Entity also looked great and claimed eight and seven points respectively.

Team XSpark kept up their momentum and won the second match with 17 points thanks to NinjaJod. Carnival Gaming claimed seven points, including six kills. Entity had a dismal game as they failed to score any points.

Switching to the third game, XSpark once again showcased commendable performances and achieved 12 points, including six kills. NinjaJod clinched three frags to his name. Inferno Squad was the winner of this match with 25 points. Entity claimed five points, while Carnival didn't grab a single point.

In their fourth battle of the BGIS Round 4, Entity, Carnival, and XSpark faltered completely, scoring three, one, and zero points, respectively. It was played in the Vikendi map, and all these three experienced units were eliminated earlier. JUX Esports conquered a 16-point victory there.

Carnival, XSpark, and Entity Gaming had another disappointing match as they collected only five, four, and three points to their respective hands. ESCN was the winner with 22 points.

The end game, held in Erangel, was won by Inferno Squad with 20 points. Team XSpark obtained eight crucial points, while Carnival Gaming gained five points. Entity Gaming scored two points in their last encounter of the BGIS Round