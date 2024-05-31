BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 2 Group 4: Overall standings, summary, and more

Team Aaru made an emphatic comeback in the wildcard stage of the BGIS 2024, capturing the first position with 44 points after their three matches in Group 4. WSB Gaming finished second with 29 points, closely followed by Jubilant Divine Esports with 28 points. Remorseless and LOC grabbed the fourth and fifth ranks with 25 and 21 points respectively.

RNBxOutwit and GlitchxReborn ranked sixth and seventh respectively on the leaderboard. Alpha7 was eighth with 15 points despite securing one Chicken Dinner. Popular lineup GodLike Esports had a terrible day, scoring only 11 points. Supernovas and Blind Esports also fared poorly, accumulating only five points each in their three matches.

Group 4 results of BGIS Wildcard Day 2

Group 4 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Team Aaru - 44 points WSB Gaming 29 points Jubilant Divine Esports - 28 points Ramorless - 25 points LOC Esports - 21 points RNBxOutwit - 18 points GlitchxReborn - 18 points Alpha 6 - 15 points TCW - 14 points Infected Mushrooms - 13 points Team7 Esports - 12 points GodLike Esports - 11 points Ghuso Esports - 7 points HR Esports - 6 points Supernovas - 5 points Blind Esports - 5 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Alpha 6 conquered their opening battle of the BGIS Wildcard with 15 eliminations. Jubilan Divine grabbed 16 points, 10 of which came from eliminations. Nexx and Ambush from their squad took four and three frags to their respective hands. Team Aaru had a stellar run as well, adding 14 points to their name. Their player Attanki alone clinched five kills. GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, was knocked out without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Aaru emerged victorious in their second encounter of the BGIS Wildcard with 27 points, while LOC Esports and WSB Gaming earned 11 points each. TCS Official posted seven points on the leaderboard, while Ghuso, Glitch, and Infected Mushrooms ensured six points each. GodLike Esports added only five points to their tally. Blind had another terrible game as they gained only one point.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Remorseless pulled off a great 18-point victory in the third round. Jubilant and WSB Gaming garnered 11 and 10 points respectively. RNBxOutwit took eight points, including five kills. LOC and Glitch accumulated seven points each, while GodLike and Team7 collected six points each. Team Aaru was eliminated earlier from their third match of the BGIS 2024 The Grind event with only three points.