Team GodLike stumbled a bit in Group 1 of BGIS 2024 and finished seventh with 39 points, including 28 eliminations. The team struggled to collect points and could not win a single match. Thanks to such underwhelming displays, the Jelly-led lineup couldn't grab a spot in the Semifinals. The team will now fight in the Wildcard Entry stage to progress ahead.

Meanwhile, Prime Esports finished first with 78 points and 52 finishes, posting two Chicken Dinners across its six matches. Zero Recoil, Team 8Bit, and Team Limra stood second, third, and fourth with 52, 49, and 47 points respectively. These are the top four teams of this group and have sealed their spots in the Semifinals.

Apart from GodLike, two other experienced teams — Forever and Medal — also failed to enter the top four, finishing fifth and sixth with 46 and 44 points respectively. All three squads will try to redeem themselves in the Wildcard Entry stages.

Team GodLike's performances in Group 1 of BGIS 2024

In the initial encounter, Team GodLike grabbed a respectable 14 points and 10 eliminations. Star player Jonathan delivered an outstanding display with six frags. However, the squad eventually lost to Team Forever in the sixth circle. Eventually, Prime Esports won the first match with 22 points while Team Forever also enjoyed an impressive tally of 13 points.

In the second clash, GodLike added eight points to its overall tally. Squad member Admino grabbed five eliminations and was the top individual performer of the match. The match was eventually clinched by TMG with 22 points.

GodLike faltered in the third match and could only amass two points. The team had lost two of its players earlier in the game. Capitalizing on the proceedings, Zero Recoil emerged victorious with 24 points.

The fourth match saw GodLike score eight points thanks to Jelly's survival gameplay. However, Team 8Bit clinched the battle with 18 points. Prime Esports also had a strong run, posting 19 crucial points.

In the last two BGIS matches, the Jelly-led squad failed to deliver and collected a meager seven points. The team will need to be consistent in its upcoming BGIS Wildcard Entry Stage as only 16 spots are left for the Semifinals.