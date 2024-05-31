BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 2: Teams, groups, schedule, and more

The second day of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard starts at 3:30 pm on May 31. Groups 3 and 4 will play their initial three matches of this stage. On Day 1, Groups 1 and 2 had completed their first three games. These four groups have a total of six matches in the Wildcard and the top 16 from the overall points table will receive a ticket to the Semifinals Week 1.

While Carnival Gaming currently leads the scoreboard with 41 points after three matches, top-tier teams MOGO and Revenant got off to a poor start to the BGIS Wildcard. On Day 2, many big teams like GodLike, Soul, and Entity will be seen playing in their initial three encounters.

BGIS Wildcard Day 2 teams

Here are the two groups that will compete on Friday:

Group 3

Team SOUL Team VST Entity Gaming Big Brother ESCN Esports Volt Gaming Dragon Claw Interia Esports RIGXIND Imprint Esports Medal Esports Team Zero VOMEX OMG Bolt Rushers Genesis Esports RVNC Esports

Group 4

Jubilant Esports Godlike Esports Glitch × Reborn TCW Official Blind Esports Team 7 Infected Mushroom Supernovas RNBXOUTBIT WSB Gaming LOC Esports Honoured Rivals Remorseless Alpha 6 Ghuso Esports Team Aaru

Schedule and how to watch

The three matches of Group 3 are set in the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively. Group 4 will also play their three games in the same map order on Day 2. The Krafton India’s YouTube channel will broadcast the Wildcard live at 3:30 pm in English and Hindi languages.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 3

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3

Match 4 - Erangel - Group 4

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 4

Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 4

Team Soul had an average showing in the fourth round. The fan-favourite side will strive to make a strong comeback in the BGIS Wildcard and qualify for the Semifinals Week 1. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, also stumbled in the previous stage and will need to improve their output in this crucial phase.

GodLike Esports struggled in the BGIS Round 4 as well. Their main focus will now be to get back on track in the Wildcard and earn a spot in the Semifinals. Blind, Medal, and WSB are also some teams to follow in this stage.