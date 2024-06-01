BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 3 Group 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jun 01, 2024 19:50 IST
Day 3 of India Series Wildcard was held on June 1 (Image via BGMI)
Day 3 of India Series Wildcard was held on June 1 (Image via Krafton)

MOGO Esports displayed a much-needed comeback on Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard and sealed first position in Group 1 with 38 points in three matches. Livecraft Esports came second with 33 points, while Carnival Gaming ensured third spot with 26 points. RIP Mizo also had a decent run, scoring 26 points. Hail India and Seven Hours gained 23 and 22 points respectively.

Windgod Esports had an average run as the Avii-led lineup managed only 15 points on Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard. PL Dominators and AKrobotz got 13 and 12 points, respectively. Two experienced squads, WSB Gaming and Gujarat Tigers, failed completely in their crucial matches as they added only five and four points, respectively.

Group 1 highlights of BGIS Wildcard Day 3

Group 1 overall points table of Wildcard Day 3 (Image via Krafton)
  1. MOGO Esports - 38 points
  2. Livecraft Esports - 33 points
  3. Carnival Gaming - 26 points
  4. RIP Mizo - 26 points
  5. Hail India - 23 points
  6. Seven Hours - 22 points
  7. IMPRNT Esports -18 points
  8. Dcent Official - 16 points
  9. Windgod Esports - 15 points
  10. PL Dominators - 13 points
  11. Akrobotz Esports - 12 points
  12. 4King Esports - 8 points
  13. Bolt Rushers - 6 points
  14. WSB Gaming - 5 points
  15. Gujarat Tigers - 4 points
  16. RNDxOutwit - 0 point
Match 1 - Erangel

Livecraft Esports achieved a convincing 29-point Chicken Dinner in the first match. Their members Viper, Pasha, and Drigger claimed seven, five, and four kills respectively. MOGO Esports acquired 15 crucial points thanks to Delta’s four eliminations. RIP Mizo secured 10 points, including six kills. IMPRNT and 4King gained six and five points, respectively. Carnival took four kills, while Gujarat Tigers failed to claim any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Carnival Gaming looked great in the second battle and sealed a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Windgod garnered 10: points, while RIP and MOGO clinched nine points each. Akrobotz, Dcent, and PL Dominators registered seven, six, and five points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers yet again failed and scored only three points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Hail India won their last encounter of BGIS Wildcard with 19 points. Seven Hours bounced back and collected 16 crucial points. Their players Veteran, Shadow, and Voldemort took five, four, and three frags, respectively. It was also a great game for MOGO Esports, who managed 14 important points to their name. Their captain Destro picked up four kills. RIP, Carnival, and Gujarat Tigers got seven, five, and one point, respectively.

