BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 4: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Wildcard is set to be held on June 2, 2024. The 16 clubs each from Groups 3 and 4 will play their remaining three matches of this crucial phase. A total of 64 teams, divided into four groups, are contesting here for the 16 spots in the Semifinals Week 1. Fan-favorite teams like Soul, GodLike, and Entity will play on Day 4.

Carnival Gaming currently holds first place in the overall points table after their six matches. Rivalry and Galaxy Esports rank second and third, respectively, in the table. Several popular teams have also been eliminated as they were not in the top 16 after their six matches.

Day 4 groups and teams of BGIS 2024 Wildcard

Trending

Group 3

Team Aaru Medal Esports Voltx Gaming Tribe Hirdmen LOC Esports Glitch x Reborn Team Forever Team Zero TCW Official TMG Gaming Cratic Esports Genesis Esports Interia Esports R4W Esports TWOB RVNC Esports

Group 4

Team Soul 7Shore Esports THW Esports Raven Esports Entity Gaming UP50 Esports Team VST Jux Esports Version 9 Team 7 Godlike Esports Rising Falcon New Version Hundred Rivals Supernovas Heros Gaming

Day 4 map order and how to watch

Both groups will play their first game on Erangel, while their second and third encounters will be on Miramar and Sanhok, respectively. You can watch all matches of these two groups on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Sunday;

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3

- Erangel - Group 3 Match 2 - Miramar - Group 3

Miramar - Group 3 Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3

- Sanhok - Group 3 Match 4 - Erangel - Group 4

- Erangel - Group 4 Match 5 - Miramar - Group 4

- Miramar - Group 4 Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 4

Team Soul had an excellent run in their first three matches, collecting 50 points and winning two Chicken Dinners. Their arch-rival GodLike has been seeded in the same group. The team had disappointing performances in their initial three games, scoring only 11 points. They must produce improved results today to gain a spot in the BGIS Semifinals.

Team Aaru also was in great shape during their previous games at this stage and collected 44 points. Medal and Entity Gaming had an average showing in their previous three matches. They will aim to show consistency and finish in the top 16 of the overall points table of the BGIS Wildcard.