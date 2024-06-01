Team Soul ranks first as Day 2 of BGIS 2024 Wildcard ends 

In Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2024) Wildcard, all 64 participants played three out of their total six matches. Team Soul emerged as the table topper with 50 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led team was seeded in Group 3 of this stage for their initial three encounters. They made a terrific start to their campaign by winning two consecutive matches.

Team Soul, who stumbled in Round 4 of the tournament, has bounced back in the wildcard stage. They will hope to produce the same outcome in their remaining three matches and secure a spot in the next phase.

The 64 participants are battling each other for 16 seats in the Semifinals Week 1.

BGIS 2024 Wildcard overall standings after three matches

Here are the overall standings of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard after three matches:

Trending

Table-topper Team Soul registered 50 points with the help of 29 frags. Meanwhile, second-placed Team Aaru bagged 44 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Omega, finished third with 41 points, closely followed by Rivalry Esports with 40 points. NIY Esports, a relatively inexperienced team, racked up 38 points.

Gujarat Tigers, which features BGMI stars like Shadow and Chutchgod, had a good start to the BGIS Wildcard and secured 34 points. Medal and 7Shore collected 33 and 31 points, respectively.

THW Esports finished ninth with 31 points. Voltx and WSB were behind them with 29 points each.

Entity Gaming had an average start, accumulating only 22 points in three matches. Windgod and K9 Esports claimed 20 points each.

UP50, Team VST, and Team Forever collected 17 points each. Team Zero, which features Scoutop, struggled in their first three matches and scored 15 points.

GodLike Esports, a crowd favorite, had a dismal start to the BGIS Wildcard. The Jelly-led team accumulated only 11 points, nine of which came from eliminations.

MOGO Esports, who recently signed the former Gods Reign crew, also struggled, bagging only 10 points. Revenant Esports, another top-tier team, picked up only 10 points.

Ghuso, Bolt, R4W Official managed seven points each. TWOB and Blind Esports, on the other hand, scored five points each.

Decent and RVNC collected three points each, while Heros Gaming finished last with only one point.